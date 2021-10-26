Police Blotter: Arson, battery, bike theft

By Chelsea Cho on October 26, 2021

This report covers a selection of incidents from Oct. 19 to Oct. 25 as recorded in the Stanford University Department of Public Safety (SUDPS) bulletin. Learn more about the Clery Act and how The Daily approaches reporting on crime and safety here.

Tuesday, Oct. 19

At 5:30 p.m., a vehicle was stolen from the Oval.

Wednesday, Oct. 20

Between 5:45 p.m. on Oct. 19 and 6:45 p.m. on Oct. 20, a bike was stolen from Wu Tsai Neurosciences Institute.

Thursday, Oct. 21

Between 8:05 p.m. on Oct. 13 and 12 p.m. on Oct. 21, a petty theft occurred at Munger Graduate Residences Building 4.

Between 3 p.m. on Oct. 21 and 9 a.m. on Oct. 22, a theft of over $950 occurred at Residential and Dining Enterprises Maintenance Operations Center.

At 4:30 p.m., a hit and run that resulted in property damage occurred on Jane Stanford Way and Lasuen Mall.

Friday, Oct. 22

Between 3:45 p.m. and 4:40 p.m., a petty theft occurred at the IM South Fields.

Between 10 p.m. on Oct. 22 and 6:45 a.m. on Oct. 23, grand bike theft occurred at a residence at 503 Olmsted Road.

Between 8 a.m. on Oct 20 and 5 p.m. on Oct. 22, petty theft occurred at the McCullough Building.

Saturday, Oct. 23

A spouse/ex-spouse/date battery occurred at an unknown time on Stanford campus.

At 2:45 a.m., a hit and run that resulted in property damage occurred at Alpha Phi.

At 4:02 p.m., arson occurred at the Bing Wing of Green Library.

At 4:05 p.m., a non-firearm weapon was brandished at Escondido Road and Lasuen Mall.

At 10:08 p.m., someone was found in possession of nitrous oxide at Lot 10 on Campus Drive and Lasuen Street.

Sunday, Oct. 24

Between 12:15 p.m. and 3 p.m., a petty theft occurred at Munger Graduate Residences Building 4.

Between Oct. 22 and 8:35 a.m. on Oct. 24, a commercial burglary occurred at 184 Stock Farm Road.

Between 6 p.m. on Oct. 24 and 5:20 p.m. on Oct. 25, a bike theft occurred at Branner Hall.

Monday, Oct. 25