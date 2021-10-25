University reports 4 new student cases

By Logan Gaines on October 25, 2021

The University reported four new student and six new faculty, staff and post-doctoral scholar COVID-19 cases on campus during the week of Oct. 18, according to the COVID-19 dashboard.

This week’s count is a slight uptick from the two student and three faculty, staff and post-doctoral scholar cases reported last week. It is also a slight increase in the University’s seven-day positivity rate, which rose to 0.03% from last week’s 0.01%. The University’s seven-day positivity rate remains lower than Santa Clara County’s 1.0% positivity rate and California’s 1.9% rate.

Through the University’s surveillance testing program, Stanford has completed more than 431,000 student and 241,000 faculty, staff and post-doctoral scholar tests over the past 60 weeks. In total, 351 students and 276 faculty, staff and postdocs have tested positive, according to the dashboard.

In line with new CDC guidelines, Stanford Health Care now offers Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 booster shots to eligible individuals who received their second dose of the Pfizer vaccine at least six months ago. Drop-ins and appointments are available for the booster shot.

The University still requires weekly COVID-19 testing and indoor mask-wearing, regardless of vaccination status. The University maintains that vaccination, testing and masking can prevent community illness, according to the dashboard.