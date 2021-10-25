Fery wins Super Regional singles title, teams up with Rotsaert for doubles crown

By Ells Boone on October 25, 2021

Stanford men’s tennis had a successful weekend at the ITA Northwest Super Regional Championships in Seattle, with sophomore Arthur Fery capturing the singles title before teaming up with senior Alexandre Rotsaert for the doubles championship. In total, the Cardinal had six players participating in the event.

Sophomore Aryan Chaudhary won the singles title at the ITA Regionals tournament the weekend before, qualifying for the Super Regional in the process, and he won the doubles crown with senior Tomas Kopczynski at that competition.

Ranked the No. 48 singles player in the country, Fery won five matches en route to his singles title. The first four were won in straight sets, including a 7-5, 7-5 semifinal victory over No. 124 Yuta Kikuchi from Cal. He faced some adversity in the final match, dropping the first set to No. 72 Clement Chidekh of Washington, but recovered to win the next two for a final score of 3-6, 6-3, 6-1. Chidekh had dispatched Kopczynski in the round of 32.

Besides Fery, the furthest a Cardinal player went in the main draw was Rotsaert, who bowed out at the quarterfinal stage to Portland’s Sema Pankin. Chaudhary lost in the round of 32, but made it to the consolation final where he lost to Santa Clara’s Mann Shah 6-0, 7-5. Other Stanford participants included freshman Max Basing and fifth-year Timothy Sah. Both won their opening matches before losing in the round of 16.

On the doubles side, the highlight of course was the pairing of Fery and Rotsaert, who are rated the No. 59 partnership in the nation. They won each of their matches in straight sets, winning a low-stress final 6-2, 6-1 against a pair from Gonzaga. Basing and Sah played together, reaching the semifinals. They then lost, however, to the same Gonzaga doubles partners who would later fall to Fery and Rotsaert. Stanford’s final doubles group — Chaudhary and Kopczynski — fell in the quarterfinals by a score of 8-5.

With their wins, Fery and Rotsaert qualified for the ITA Fall Championships set to be held Nov. 4 through Nov. 7 in San Diego. Before then, however, the team will head to Los Angeles this weekend for the SoCal Championships.