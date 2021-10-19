By Sarah Raza 2 hours ago

Police Blotter: Rape, battery, bike theft

This report covers a selection of incidents from Oct. 12 to Oct. 18 as recorded in the Stanford University Department of Public Safety (SUDPS) bulletin. Learn more about the Clery Act and how The Daily approaches reporting on crime and safety here.

Tuesday, Oct. 12

At 12:01 a.m., an assault to commit rape was reported at the Stanford Hospital.

Between 9:30 p.m. on Oct. 7 and 1 p.m., a bike was stolen from Rains Apartments Building 229.

Wednesday, Oct. 13

Between Oct. 6 and an unknown time on Oct. 13, an incident of non-criminal hate violence occurred at Building 320.

Between 12:40 a.m. and 1:10 a.m., a driver had their license suspended for driving under the influence at El Camino Real and Page Mill Road.

At 8:20 a.m., a bike was stolen from Mirrielees.

At 9:57 a.m., a bike was stolen from Munger Graduate Residences Building 4.

Between 5 p.m. and 5:05 p.m., a bike was stolen from Escondido Village Graduate Residences (EVGR) Building C.

Between 5 p.m. and 5:20 p.m., a bike was stolen from Sunken Diamond.

Thursday, Oct. 14

Between 6:30 p.m. and 6:45 p.m., a petty theft occurred at Green Library.

At 10:30 p.m., a rape by force or fear was committed at Kappa Alpha Theta.

At 11:03 p.m., a bike was stolen from Wilbur Hall.

Friday, Oct. 15

Between Oct. 8 and an unknown time on Oct. 15, a theft of over $950 occurred at Studio 3.

Between 9 p.m. on Oct. 14 and 1 p.m., a bike was stolen from Grove House.

Saturday, Oct. 16

At 12:50 a.m., a bike was stolen from the Tresidder Campus Bike Shop.

Between 1 p.m. and 2:30 p.m., grand theft from a vehicle occurred at the Oval.

Between 1:30 p.m. and 3:30 pm., a vehicle burglary occurred at the Oval.

Between 2 p.m. and 2:50 p.m., a vehicle burglary occurred at Roth Way and Lomita Drive.

Sunday, Oct. 17

At 12:52 a.m., a battery occurred against a non-cohabitant at Phi Kappa Psi. The perpetrator was also cited for alcohol-related disorderly conduct.

At 2:45 a.m., someone was cited for alcohol-related disorderly conduct at the Facilities Operation Storage Trailer.

At 12:10 p.m., a bike was stolen from Governor’s Avenue and Discovery Walk.

At 12:48 p.m., someone was found in possession of a controlled substance at 456 Lomita Drive.

Monday, Oct. 18