By Nestor Walters an hour ago

This past August, I received an email from the Military Community director: “If anyone needs support through these times,” he said, “here are some resources.” America was pulling out of Afghanistan on a tight timeline, I found out, and things were happening as a result. Schools were closing, American allies were being hunted, people were hanging onto airplane wheels to escape the country.

I was in Greece at the time, overwhelmed with summer classes: “Aprendiendo Español,” “combinatorics” and “real analysis.” The analysis, especially, was getting to me. “Here is a sequence of objects,” the problems would say, “where each object is a sequence of objects,” and I was supposed to prove things about it. So I decided, even though I had been deployed to Afghanistan myself more than a decade ago, that the news didn’t concern me.

Then 13 people died. I say 13, even though people die all over the world every second, because these 13 were service members, and I felt like I knew them. It was sunny that day in Afghanistan, I imagined. The sky was a crackling blue, the air hot and thick like something someone exhaled. They were standing at a checkpoint, sweating, passing water bottles, dip cans, curse words and packs of skittles — and then they weren’t anymore. They were scratching their chafed waistbands, rolling their cracking necks, adjusting their helmet straps to ease that constant headache — and then they were dead. The bomber caused their flesh to scatter — each bit still screaming for the salinity, darkness, and warmth of a body, but the body was no longer there.

I read about the deaths in an article one afternoon — a simple tribute to the service members. Each had a picture, name, age, hometown and a short paragraph. But I didn’t make it past the first one. He was a Hospital Corpsman Third Class, 20 years old, which is exactly what I was when I was deployed. In the picture — his boot camp graduation picture — the corpsman sat in his dress blues with his half-jaunted dixie hat, hands folded in front of him. He had the same fixed gaze that I had in my wallet-sized picture (that my uncle has on his refrigerator), and I saw him and said, “That’s me.”

It was sunny that afternoon, and I was on my mother’s front porch, but it felt dark. On the news, there were wildfires and Delta variant deaths. My family had just received another notice of debt. And when I saw the corpsman’s picture in the article on my phone, I felt a way I had never felt about other fallen service members — that I was there, on that front porch, and that he was being gone.

I only briefly remember being deployed, like a recurring dream that I have to convince myself was mine. I remember trudging through hot mud, eating cold MREs at dawn and falling asleep to gunfire lullabies. I remember writing in a journal, but not much: the food was good or it wasn’t; the place was hot and dusty; that sort of thing. But I remember a song I liked, “Carry on my wayward son,” it went. “There will be peace when you are done.”

It’s a party song to many people, but it meant a lot to me. And along with it came this feeling: a resignation, a willingness — almost eagerness — to sacrifice, to give it all, to die what some call an honorable death and to relinquish all care about the rest. To never worry about getting old and feeble, about hair loss and aching joints, about watching your parents get old and your relatives die, about responsibility and true, heart-wrenching failure.

And I understood then, when I saw that picture that afternoon, something that perhaps I knew but had forgotten: I was alive. I was alive and stuck with everything behind me, everything I had done and learned and failed at and lived through, along with an unfolding future governed by natural laws and conditions over which I have no control. “You son of a gun,” I told the corpsman. “You did it. You became an icon, a saint, a plaque, a chant, a hero, while the rest of us are left behind in a world writhing with pandemics, cyber threats, burning skies and rising sea levels. You carried your rifle and your rucksack, you lifted the standard and stood at the gate, and now you’re done. You carried on, and now you’re at peace.”

I thought about these things, then forgot about them. Emotions surged, and then I lost touch with them. I made some notes and then put them away. Then, yesterday, I read a short story. In the story, a couple is woken up by a drunk caller at 3 a.m.: A woman looking for someone they’d never heard of. They unhook the landline, but they can’t go back to sleep. They stay up smoking cigarettes and talking, and they get onto the subject of dying, dementia and terminal diseases. “Would you want to be unplugged?” the partner asks and the narrator cannot answer. He stumbles through work the next day, figures out the answer, but feels that something has changed, something that he can never go back from. And this morning, when I found and read the notes I’d written about the fallen Hospital Corpsman, I felt that something had changed too.

It is fall quarter at Stanford. The sun is shining, people are laughing, the leaves are about to burst with a million shades of gold. My brother’s wife is having a baby. I thought I should tell the corpsman, “Come back.” I wanted to tell him, “Come back and stay.” There will be cold, dark nights, yes, but also dew-soaked mornings with clouds blazed red like oceans on fire. You will be alone sometimes and hurt, need surgery or mental health support, you might lose your job or friends or family — but the seasons will change and all the grief incurs its own debt of beauty. “Don’t join,” I wanted to tell him. “Do something, anything else at all.” But I knew neither of us would have listened, or had much choice in the matter.

And I thought that maybe something needed to be said. Something about sitting here, alone with this paper and pen, asking myself what right I have to be here or anywhere, or to reflect on this memory of a person I will never know. Something about being alive, a few billion specks on a rock, hurtling through empty space and irreversible time, and about each of us being at our own center of it all, an idea both absurd and divine. Something about wondering where we belong, about the chaos, the change, and the mess; the unbearable significance, the staggering unimportance, the fleeting moments of joy. Something about the lives moved on and the ones left behind. Something about carrying on.