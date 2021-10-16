Men’s water polo looks to continue 22-year dominance over Aggies

By Stanford Stickney 6 hours ago

No. 4 Stanford men’s water polo (13-3, 0-1 MPSF) will face the No. 8 UC Davis Aggies (11-5, 3-0 WWPA), on Sunday, Oct. 17 at 1 p.m. PT at Avery Aquatic Center.

The Cardinal are coming off a 6-8 loss to UCLA this past Saturday. Stanford began the game strong, scoring first and leading at the half, but they could not sustain the scoring momentum and ultimately came up short, losing to the Bruins for the second time this season.

Meanwhile, the Aggies are coming off of a come-back victory, beating Santa Clara Broncos, 9-7. Prior to facing Stanford, UC Davis will also play Fresno Pacific on Saturday.

Aggies’ sophomore Aleix Aznar Beltran scored a career-high seven goals against Santa Clara on Thursday; keep an eye on him as a threat in Sunday’s match. The Aggies are a formidable team with good shooters and the Cardinal will have to work hard to maintain their 22-year win streak against them.

On the other side, look out for Stanford’s graduate student driver Tyler Abramson’s rocket left arm. Also watch for goals from senior driver Quinn Woodhead and junior 2M Beck Jurasius, who have both been play makers thus far this season. All three players both have had the rare distinction of securing MPSF Player of the Week honors.

Stanford has been undefeated with the exception of losses to USC and UCLA. The Cardinal average 13 goals a game, with the average margin of victory being six points. After Sunday, Stanford’s next opponent will be No. 1 USC (12-1, 0-1 MPSF), with four more matches before the closing MPSF tournament on Nov. 19.