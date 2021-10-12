Stanford in the NFL, Week 5: Mills Mafia, Schultz joins record books

By Drew Silva on October 12, 2021

Given the Houston Texans’ performance so far this season, spectators were not expecting much from rookie quarterback Davis Mills ‘21 in his third career NFL start on Sunday. Following a four-turnover, zero-score performance in Week 4, Mills came to play against a Bill Belichick-coached defense that typically has success against rookie QBs. Mills finished with a record setting performance with 312 yards and three touchdown passes, but it was not enough — the Texans fell to the Patriots 25-22.

After suffering a hamstring injury in a Week 3 win against Houston, the Panthers’ running back Christian McCaffrey ‘17 sat out for a second straight game. Carolina is hopeful that their top offensive weapon will be available for their game next week against the Minnesota Vikings.

Tight end Dalton Schultz ‘18 recorded six catches for 79 yards in a 44-20 divisional win for the Dallas Cowboys. Schultz became just the seventh tight end in the Cowboys’ franchise history to surpass 100 career catches. Through the first five weeks of the season, Schultz is the second-highest-rated tight end in the NFL.

Several other former Cardinal tight ends saw action this week. Colby Parkinson ‘20 hauled in his first catch of the season for one yard. Austin Hooper ’16 caught a two-point conversion for the Cleveland Browns in their 47-42 loss to the Chargers. Zach Ertz ‘13 added a six yard reception for the Eagles in their upset win over the Panthers. Kaden Smith ‘19 was not targeted after losing his starting quarterback to an injury in the first half.

On the offensive line, Saints’ Andrus Peat ‘15 and Eagles’ Nate Herbig ‘19 played key roles in their teams’ respective victories over Washington and Carolina, two teams with elite defenses.

Defensively, rookie cornerback Paulson Adebo ‘21 intercepted a pass late in the first half, and recorded four tackles and a pass deflection to help the Saints defeat the Washington Football Team 33-22. Texans’ safety Justin Reid ‘18 added six tackles and a pass deflection. Veteran cornerback Richard Sherman ‘11 recorded three tackles for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in their 45-17 win over the Miami Dolphins. On the other side, linebacker Brennan Scarlett ‘16 recorded a tackle for Miami.

INTERCEPTED! Raising hands



Adebo with the HUGE pick at the goalline Fleur-de-lis#NOvsWAS | Television: CBS pic.twitter.com/OEjNxERWAW — New Orleans Saints (@Saints) October 10, 2021

Scarlett was not the only former Cardinal linebacker to appear in the statsheet. Bobby Okereke ‘19 recorded nine tackles for the Indianapolis Colts in an overtime loss to the Baltimore Ravens. Blake Martinez ‘16 of the New York Giants continues to recover from a torn ACL suffered in a Week 3 loss to the Atlanta Falcons. He is expected to miss the remainder of the season. His absence has certainly been felt, as the Giants sit at 1-4.

On the defensive line, Casey Toohill ‘20 was able to get past the Saints’ offensive line for a quarterback hit. Solomon Thomas ‘17 had an uncharacteristic game for the Las Vegas Raiders, failing to appear in the statsheet.

Wide receivers J.J. Arcega-Whiteside ‘19, Ty Montgomery ‘15 and Trenton Irwin ‘19 each had a role on special teams on Sunday. Center Drew Dalman ‘21, a fourth round pick in last year’s draft, also saw a few special teams snaps as the Falcons defeated the Jets in London.

New England Patriots’ all-pro punter Jake Bailey ‘19 punted once for 58 yards.