Women’s soccer goes 2 for 2 in the Pacific Northwest

By Jenna Ruzekowicz on October 10, 2021

No. 14 Stanford women’s soccer (10-3-0, 4-1-0 Pac-12) defeated Washington (3-6-3, 1-2-2 Pac-12) 2-1 on Sunday after a game-winning rocket from graduate student forward Madison Haley. The win closed out a successful weekend for the Cardinal on the road.

Stanford started the game strong with five shots in the first 11 minutes. Washington’s defense contained the Cardinal until the 42nd minute, when senior forward Abby Greubel struck in a much-needed goal, her fifth of the season. Stanford went into the half up by a goal, but the match was evenly played.

Coming into the second half, Washington kicked into second gear, scoring a goal in the 57th minute to even the scoreline. Washington senior forward Ruby Hellstrom was assisted by senior forward Summer Yates for her first goal of the season.

Late into the second half, in the 83rd minute, Haley sent the game-winner into the lower left side of the net to secure a win for the Cardinal. The goal was Haley’s first of the season.

Other notable performances include that of redshirt junior goalkeeper Katie Meyer, who recorded a season-high six saves throughout the game to limit Washington to a single point. The defensive effort was what kept Stanford in the game, as offensively the Cardinal were quite evenly matched by the Huskies.

Washington took a total of 14 shots throughout the match, with seven on target, in comparison to Stanford’s 19 shots with six on goal. Goalies from each team made a combined 10 saves on the night.

Up next, Stanford will take on Colorado on the road on Sunday at 11 a.m. PT.