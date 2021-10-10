Field hockey falls to Monmouth

By Maya Somers on October 10, 2021

Stanford field hockey (3-5, 2-3 American East) fell to Monmouth (7-5, 2-2 American East) 3-1 Sunday morning in New Jersey. The Cardinal took eight shots off the sticks of six players, but could not deliver the goals necessary to keep up with the Hawks.

Redshirt junior Lily Croddick scored the Cardinal’s single goal while freshman defender Cara Sambeth continued to show her defensive skills with two defensive saves — holding her position at second nationally in total defensive saves. Junior defender Molly Redgrove also tallied a save.

After Monmouth scored just before the ninth minute, Croddick retaliated with a wrap-around in front of the net to tie the score at 1-1 just 10 minutes later during the second quarter. A penalty stroke goal and another off a corner put the Hawks up 3-1 by the beginning of the third quarter.

The Cardinal’s three defensive saves, including one by Sambeth in the last two minutes of the game, prevented the Hawks from adding to their lead. Stanford players took four more shots, but, with three wide and one saved, could not add to their score before the 60 minutes of play had elapsed. With the loss, the Cardinal dropped to 3-5 this season and 2-3 in their conference, the American East.

Field hockey looks to bounce back in more American East play across the Bay against rival Cal. The match is scheduled for Oct. 22 at 5 p.m. PT.