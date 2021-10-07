Women’s soccer earns big road win in Pullman

By Jenna Ruzekowicz on October 7, 2021

An even matchup between No. 14 Stanford women’s soccer (9-3-0, 3-1-0 Pac-12) and Washington State (9-2-1, 3-1-0 Pac-12) led to a 1-0 win for the Cardinal on the road on Thursday. Stanford pulled ahead early and held on for the win after a stunner from star senior defender Naomi Girma.

In the 29th minute, Girma sent a beautiful shot into the top right corner of the goal, giving Washington State’s keeper no chance. Unknown at the time, the goal would be the winner for the Cardinal.

The rest of the match was a nail-bitter as both teams had plenty of opportunities. The Cardinal had a total of 11 shots, with five on goal, while the Cougars had a total of 10 shots, four on goal. Both goalies made four saves on the night.

Stanford acquired eight fouls to Washington State’s seven while also gaining three more corner kicks than their opponents. The game overall was evenly matched with one of the best Washington State sides we have seen in the Pac-12 in a while.

Standout players included Girma, who scored the game-winner, as well as freshman defender Avani Brandt, junior defender Kennedy Wesley and redshirt junior defender Sierra Enge. The three, along with Girma, all logged full 90 minute games while holding down the backline.

Despite the high scoring record of Washington State so far this season, the backline and redshirt junior goalkeeper Katie Meyer were able to keep a clean sheet away from home. The hard-fought victory on the road is just what Stanford needs to propel them into the rest of the conference season.

Next up for the Cardinal as they stay up north is Washington on Sunday Oct. 10 at 12 p.m. PT. The match will be the last of the weekend trip for the team.