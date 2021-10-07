Accessibility statementSkip to main content
Humor

Video: Professors react to mean course reviews

Humor by , , , and

Mark Duggan, director of the Stanford Institute for Economic Policy Research and, Alexander Nemerov, chair of the Art and Art History Department react to some reviews of their courses ECON 1: “Principle of Economics” and ARTHIST1B: “Introduction to the Visual Arts,” respectively.

This is the pilot episode for The Stanford Daily’s NEW show, “Mean Course Reviews.” Inspired by Jimmy Kimmel’s Mean Tweets, various Stanford professors and lecturers react and respond to rude, funny, and just wacky reviews of their courses. Let us know what professors we should reach out to next!

Special Thanks: Mark Duggan, Alexander Nemerov

Producers: Andy Huynh, Lana Tleimat, Sonja Hansen, Patrick Monreal

Editors: Ellie Wong, Andy Huynh Music: “Take Me Down to the Fashion Show” by NoMBe

Check out future episodes here: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLAS9kZCmqWJgAFqdqV0ne9Z7vQMxXczvG

The author's profile picture

Andy Huynh '23 is Managing Editor of the Photo and Video. Outside of The Daily, he enjoys hiking the outdoors and wildlife photography. He also loves the Star Wars and Marvel cinematic universes!
The author's profile picture

she/her

Executive Editor for Digital
Lana Tleimat '23 (... maybe '24) is the Vol. 260 executive editor for digital. She was formerly managing editor of humor. She is from Columbus, Ohio, and isn't really studying anything. Contact her at ltleimat 'at' stanforddaily.com.
The author's profile picture

Sonja Hansen '22 is the Managing Editor of Photo and Video for Vol. 257. She served as the Managing Editor of Video in Vol. 256 in addition to contributing to news. Hailing from Sacramento, California, Sonja is studying Earth Systems on the Land Systems track. Contact her at smhansen 'at' stanford.edu.
The author's profile picture

Patrick Monreal '22 is the forefather of the satire section. He still kind of hangs around meetings and pretends to contribute to news. A native of Fresno, California, he is majoring in Earth Systems on the oceans track and minoring in chemistry. Contact him at pmonreal 'at' stanford.edu.
The author's profile picture

she/her

A&L Reads Desk Editor
Ellie Wong, a native of the suburbs of Atlanta, writes for Arts & Life and The Grind. She studies English and psychology and uses her English education to point out typos in The Daily's videos before they're published.