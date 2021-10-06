Police Blotter: Bike theft, vehicle burglary, battery

By Benjamin Zaidel 3 hours ago

This report covers a selection of incidents from Sept. 28 to Oct. 4 as recorded in the Stanford University Department of Public Safety (SUDPS) bulletin. Learn more about the Clery Act and how The Daily approaches reporting on crime and safety here.

Tuesday, Sept. 28

Between 1:30 and 2:30 p.m., a vehicle burglary occurred at the Stanford Visitor Center.

Between 9 and 11:30 p.m., a bike was stolen from Wilbur Hall.

At 11:52 p.m., someone was loitering on private property at a Pine Hill Road residence.

Wednesday, Sept. 29

Between 11 a.m. and 1:10 p.m., a bike was stolen from the Shriram Center for Bioengineering and Chemical Engineering.

Thursday, Sept. 30

Between 11:40 a.m. and 1:20 p.m., a vehicle burglary occurred at Tresidder Memorial Union parking lot.

Between 12 and 12:47 pm., a vehicle burglary occurred at the Stanford Golf Course.

Between 12:30 p.m. on Sept. 29 and 9 a.m., grand theft of over $950 occurred at the law school.

Between 10:30 and 10:50 p.m., grand theft of over $950 occurred at Toyon Hall.

Between 1:22 and 8 p.m., someone was reported for false pretenses at Quillen Highrise.

Friday, Oct. 1

At 1:17 p.m., someone was found driving under the influence of alcohol at Museum Way.

At an unknown time and location, petty theft occurred.

Between 7:19 p.m. and 8:19 p.m., a bike theft occurred at the Center for Clinical Sciences Research.

Between 9 a.m. and 8 p.m., a bike was stolen from Durand Building.

At 11:30 p.m., a battery with serious injury occurred at 680 Lomita Drive.

Saturday, Oct. 2

At some time after 4:55 a.m., a bike was stolen from Hoskins Highrise.

At 7:04 a.m., a bike was stolen from Rains Apartments.

Between 3 p.m. on Oct. 1 and 12 p.m., a bike was stolen from Hulme Highrise.

At an unknown time, a bike was stolen from Spruce Hall.

Between 11:59 p.m. on Sept. 18 and 11:50 p.m., over $950 in property was stolen from a vehicle at Escondido Village Graduate Residences Building D.

Sunday, Oct. 3

Between 8 p.m. on Oct. 2 and 4 p.m., a bike was stolen from Wilbur Hall.

Monday, Oct. 4