Stanford sailing qualifies for two championships after first and second place finishes

By Maya Somers on October 4, 2021

Stanford coed and women’s sailing teams split to attend three different regattas this past weekend: the Pacific Coast Collegiate Sailing Conference (PCCSC) Match Race Championship, the Women’s Atlantic Coast Qualifier and the Danmark Trophy. The Cardinal finished second in the Women’s Qualifier, qualifying for the ACC Championship Finals, and they dominated at PCCSCs for its fourth consecutive Match Race Championship win.

At the Arrillaga Family Rowing and Sailing Center in Redwood City on Saturday, Stanford hosted a triple round-robin competition against boats from the University of Hawaii, the University of California, Santa Barbara and the California Maritime Academy. The Cardinal went undefeated 9-0 under fifth-year skipper Jack Parkin, with fifth-year Matthew Hogan, senior Wiley Rogers and junior AnaClare Sole as crews.

This victory marked a continuation of Stanford sailing’s PCCSC Match Race Championship winning streak. Under new head coach Chris Klevan, who entered the position in June, Stanford has won four straight Match Race Championships. The Cardinal also qualified for the Intercollegiate Sailing Association (ICSA) Match Race Championship on Nov. 13-14 in St. Petersburg, FL.

Back east, Stanford women’s sailing took second place at the Women’s Atlantic Coast Qualifier in St. Mary’s City, MD. The Cardinal defeated Dartmouth in a tiebreak after scoring a total of 121 points across two divisions. In Division A, junior skipper Michelle Lahrkamp and junior crew Patricia Gerli reached second place with 36 points, behind only first-place Yale’s 29 points. Lahrkamp and Gerli finished each of their 13 races in the top-five boats, bringing in five second-place finishes and two first-place races for the Cardinal.

In the seventh-place Division B boat, sophomore skipper Berta Puig joined senior crew Ashton Borcherding in the first nine rounds before sophomore skipper Hannah Freeman replaced her in round 13. The boat got off to a rough start, finishing 12th and 15th out of 16 in the first two rounds, but followed up with a first-place finish and was among the top-10 boats in each consecutive round. Earning second-place overall, women’s sailing qualified for the ACC Championship Finals, which will be hosted by Harvard on Oct. 16-17.

Finally, four more Stanford sailors placed 17th in New London, CT, at the Danmark Trophy. In Division A, senior skipper John Kirkpatrick and junior crew Abigail Tindall scored 172 points with three top-10 finishes and a 16th-place finish overall. Junior skipper Justin Lim and sophomore crew Gwendolyn Donahue also secured three top-10 finishes to place 19th in the B Division with 162 points.

For its next events, Stanford sailing will split up again on the East Coast. On Saturday, Oct. 9, the Cardinal will compete in the Women’s ICSA Stu Nelson Trophy in New London, CT, and the Coed Atlantic Coast Qualifier in Providence, RI.