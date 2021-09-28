Police blotter: Bike theft, vehicle burglary, hit and run

By Benjamin Zaidel on September 28, 2021

This report covers a selection of incidents from Sept. 21 to Sept. 27 as recorded in the Stanford University Department of Public Safety (SUDPS) bulletin. Learn more about the Clery Act and how The Daily approaches reporting on crime and safety here.

Tuesday, Sept. 21

At 3:30 p.m., property was defaced with paint at the Bass Biology Building.

At 12 p.m., approximately $950 of property was lost at 757 Escondido Road.

At 9:30 p.m., a bike was stolen from Wilbur Hall.

Wednesday, Sept. 22

Between 7:35 and 7:45 a.m., a bike was stolen at the intersection of Governor’s Lane and Campus Drive.

Between 11 a.m. on Sept. 21 and 8:30 a.m., petty theft occurred at 450 Jane Stanford Way.

Between 7 p.m. on Sept. 21 and 8:30 a.m., a bike was stolen from Stern Hall.

Between 11 a.m. and 12 p.m., a vehicle burglary occurred at the corner of Roth Way and Palm Drive.

Between 6:10 and 6:45 p.m., a bike was stolen from Lagunita Court.

Thursday, Sept. 23

Between 9:16 and 10:20 a.m., grand theft of over $950 in property occurred at Kennedy Commons.

Between 6:15 and 6:30 p.m., a hit and run with property damage occurred at the intersection of Campus Drive and Galvez Street.

Between 9 p.m. on Sept. 22 and 2 p.m., a bike was stolen from Stern Hall.

Friday, Sept. 24

Between 9:30 p.m. on Sept. 23 and 1:30 a.m. on Sept. 24, extortion occurred at Rains Apartments.

At 9:49 p.m., a hit and run with property damage occurred at the intersection of Campus Drive and Escondido Road.

Between 6:10 and 8:38 p.m., non-criminal hate violence occurred at the Faculty Club.

Between 9 a.m. on Sept. 22 and 5 p.m., a bike was stolen from Terman Engineering Lab.

Sunday, Sept. 26

Between 2 p.m. on Sept. 25 and 9 a.m., bike parts were stolen from Avery Aquatic Center.

At an unknown time between Sept. 25 and Sept. 26, drugs were given that aided in a felony at 450 Jane Stanford Way.

Between 4:45 and 5:30 p.m., a bike was stolen from Cobb Track.

Between 5 and 6 p.m., attempted vehicle burglary occurred at the Stanford Driving Range Facility.

Between 11 p.m. on Sept. 25 and 12 a.m., assault to commit rape occurred at Sigma Phi Epsilon.

Between 10 a.m. and 7 p.m., a bike was stolen from Bing Concert Hall.

Monday, Sept. 27