No. 3 men’s water polo edges No. 6 Long Beach State in overtime

By Jordan John Lee on September 23, 2021

Riding a nine-match win streak, No. 3 Stanford men’s water polo was tested on Wednesday by its highest-ranked opponent this season in No. 6 Long Beach State. In fact, two goals by senior driver Quinn Woodhead and junior 2M Beck Jurasius in overtime were needed to seal the Cardinal’s 10th straight victory of the season.

Jurasius led all Cardinal with four goals with Woodhead and sophomore 2M Ike Love just behind with three goals apiece.

After being down 2-1 in the first quarter, Stanford charged ahead, scoring four straight. However, Long Beach State was able to halt the Cardinal’s momentum and close the three-goal deficit to just one at the end of the first half.

The second half seemed to be a repeat of the first half with Long Beach State forging ahead early and taking an 8-7 lead. But the Cardinal were able to recover once again with goals from Love, graduate student driver Tyler Abramson and junior 2M Andrew Churukian.

The fourth quarter was a rollercoaster for the Cardinal. With just over six minutes left, Stanford held a 13-10 advantage. However, their lead started to dwindle rapidly, and Long Beach State eventually scored its 13th goal of the match with 16 seconds left on the clock. Stanford could not fire a game-winning goal at the end of regulation.



The Cardinal finished the overtime thriller with an efficient 0.500 shot percentage over Long Beach State’s 0.378. Sophomore goalkeeper Nolan Krutonog helped the Cardinal’s offense by saving 11 goal attempts from their opponent.

Stanford will now travel to Berkeley on Friday to face No. 17 Loyola Marymount at the MPSF Invitational. The Cardinal will look to extend their win streak to 11.