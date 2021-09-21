Police Blotter: Bike theft, stalking, arson

By Benjamin Zaidel on September 21, 2021

This report covers a selection of incidents from Sept. 14 to Sept. 20 as recorded in the Stanford University Department of Public Safety (SUDPS) bulletin. Learn more about the Clery Act and how The Daily approaches reporting on crime and safety here.

Tuesday, September 14

At 1:21 p.m. PT, a person was cited for loitering with unlawful paraphernalia at the Leland Stanford Junior University Marching Band Shak.

Between 9:10 and 10:30 a.m., a bike was stolen from Escondido Village Graduate Residences (EVGR) Building C.

Between 7 p.m. on Sep. 10 and 10 a.m., a bike was stolen from EVGR Building D.

Between 3:55 and 4:45 p.m., burglary of a vehicle occurred at the Tresidder Memorial Union Parking Lot.

Wednesday, September 15

At an unknown time, a bike was stolen from Rains Apartments, Building 215.

Between 12 p.m. on Sept. 14 and 8:50 a.m., a bike was stolen from Rains Apartments, Building 218.

Between 9:25 a.m. on Sept. 6 and 1:47 p.m., fraudulent grand theft occurred at EVGR Building A.

Thursday, September 16

At 12:04 p.m., someone was reported for false pretenses at Lyman Graduate Building 3.

At 2 p.m., a student was involved in battery at the Oval on Palm Drive.

Between 3 and 9 p.m., a bike was stolen at 757 Serra St.

Friday, September 17

Between 12:30 p.m. on Sep. 15 and 7:30 a.m., a bike was stolen from EVGR Building D.

At 10:15 a.m., stalking and disorderly conduct was reported at Shriram Center.

At 10:53 a.m., extortion occurred at EVGR Building B.

At 8:58 p.m., a residential burglary occurred at Florence Moore Hall.

Between 10 a.m., and 7 p.m., a bike was stolen from the Stanford Institute for Economic Policy Research.

Saturday, September 18

Between 7 p.m. on Sep. 17 and 10 a.m., a bike was stolen from Wilbur Hall.

At 8:30 a.m., arson of an inhabited structure occurred at 668 Cabrillo Ave.

Between 4 and 6 p.m., a bike was stolen from EVGR Building A.

Between 10 and 10:45 a.m., a petty theft occurred at the Mechanical Engineering Administrative Building.

Between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m., a bike was stolen from Wilbur Hall.

Monday, September 20