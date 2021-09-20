36 new COVID-19 cases reported as instruction returns to in-person format

By Matthew Turk on September 20, 2021

The University reported 36 total new COVID-19 cases on campus, including 22 student cases, during the week of Sept. 13, according to its COVID-19 dashboard.

The rising cases coincide with the return of all enrolled students to campus after over a year of remote learning, though the kits take a few days to process and some of the results may not be represented in the latest metrics.

Though an increase from the week prior, the number of positives amid move-in is not as high as in previous quarters. Student cases spiked to 43 at the beginning of winter move-in earlier this year, and that was when only a fraction of students had arrived.

Amid student move-in, the number of COVID-19 tests increased from roughly 5,500 to 10,500, according to the dashboard. Every student, regardless of vaccination status, received COVID-19 self-testing kits and masks as they moved into their residences for fall quarter. Per University policy, all students are required to get tested weekly or twice weekly, depending on vaccination status.

To prevent the spread of the virus, Stanford continues to adhere to Santa Clara County’s mask mandate. While California’s case rate is now the lowest in the U.S., the University continues to strongly recommend that masks be worn outdoors and masks remain required indoors. Indoor student parties are also prohibited until Oct. 8.

Approximately 95% of users indicated in Health Check they had been vaccinated, according to the dashboard measurements.

The seven-day positivity rate sits at 0.21%, compared to 1.7% for the county and 3.4% for the state.

Unvaccinated people were eight times more likely to get COVID-19 than fully vaccinated people, according to the State of California’s observations from Aug. 29 to Sept. 4. The University continues “to reinforce that vaccines, especially when combined with wearing a face-covering, provide strong protection against serious illness,” according to the dashboard.