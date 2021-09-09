Women’s soccer marks return from East Coast trip with a win

By Jenna Ruzekowicz on September 9, 2021

After returning home from their East Coast road trip, No. 11 Stanford women’s soccer (4-2-0, 0-0-0 Pac-12) picked up their fourth win of the season Thursday night with a 1-0 victory over the University of San Francisco (2-2-1). The win came from a 71st-minute goal from graduate student defender Jojo Harber.

The game started with many shots on goal from the Cardinal, who dominated most of the game. Stanford racked up a total of 30 shots, 15 of which were on goal — while their counterparts totaled only four shots with just a single one coming on goal. The first half ended in a 0-0 draw.

Early in the second half, junior defender Kennedy Wesley went to head the ball, colliding hard with an attacker from the other team. Wesley picked up what appeared to be a bloody nose and walked off the field with the medical staff. She did not play the rest of the match.

Harber subbed in for Wesley, and minutes later, Harber scored the winning goal. The rest of the match played to a 1-0 result, the Cardinal still dominating play.

72’ | GOALLLLLLL 🌲



Welcome back, @JojoHarber!



In her first match played this season, Harber has Stanford on top.#GoStanford pic.twitter.com/3d30P9vcr7 — Stanford Women's Soccer (@StanfordWSoccer) September 10, 2021

The match nearly ended 2-0 with a shot from fifth-year midfielder Belle Briede; a team effort from San Francisco, however, prevented the ball from crossing the line. The win for the Cardinal marks their first since taking two losses to UNC and Duke this past weekend.

Next up, the team will face Loyola Marymount on Sunday at 1 p.m. PT. The match will be their second-to-last before Pac-12 action starts.