Attending frosh NSO or sophomore convocation? Here’s what you need to know before arriving on campus.

By Tom Quach 2 hours ago

As Stanford prepares to welcome undergraduate students back to campus, the University has announced important ceremonies and opening events for the Class of 2024 and Class of 2025. New Student Orientation (NSO) and move-in await incoming frosh, while Sophomore Welcome and the first-ever Sophomore Convocation Ceremony are slated for rising sophomores. All scheduled University festivities will be hosted the week before fall quarter classes begin — from Sept. 11 to Sept. 19.

While the University anticipates a full return to in-person classes and will permit approved mass gatherings, COVID-19 prevention policies remain a top priority for administrators. To help alleviate any last minute stress, The Daily has compiled a list of resources and important guidelines for students and their families.

Our answers are based on information from Approaching Stanford and email responses from University spokesperson E.J. Miranda. Additional in-depth information on day-to-day plans for frosh and sophomores is available on the Approaching Stanford website.

Here’s what you need to know.

What are some key dates for the Class of 2024 and 2025?

Frosh are expected to move-in between Sept. 11 and Sept. 13. The 131st Opening Convocation Ceremony will be held on Tuesday, Sept. 14 from 11 a.m to 12 p.m. PT at the Frost Amphitheater, headlined by President Marc Tessier-Lavigne. Additional required “signature events” will occur post-Convocation until Friday, Sept. 17 and can be found here.

For both move-in and Convocation, the University is allowing up to two invited guests per enrolled student. There may be other smaller, outdoor events that day that do not have a guest limit, according to Miranda.

“Events open to visitors will conclude by the end of the first day of NSO, and all families and guests are asked to depart campus by 5 p.m. on September 14,” Miranda wrote.

Sophomores will move-in from Sept. 15 to 19 and must schedule a move-in appointment on the Residential & Dining Enterprises (R&DE) move-in portal. On Sunday, Sept. 19, President Marc Tessier-Lavigne will commence the first Sophomore Convocation Ceremony in University history at the Frost Amphitheater from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. PST. Other sophomore-specific events, such as the Sophomore Welcome and Sophomore Scavenger Hunt, will take place throughout the weekend.

What should you complete before coming to campus?

All students arriving on campus for fall quarter must be fully vaccinated against COVID-19, unless a medical or religious exemption is submitted and approved. In order for visitors to accompany students, all guests must be either fully vaccinated against COVID-19 or receive a negative COVID-19 test within 72 hours of arriving on campus. Guests may be asked to show proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test.

Guests must adhere to Stanford’s Visitor Policy and complete the Daily COVID-19 Health Attestation form the same day prior to arrival. “They will be asked to attest that they have screened themselves prior to arriving, do not have COVID-like symptoms, and are not in a restricted status requiring isolation or quarantine,” according to Approaching Stanford. Students are not required to complete the Health Attestation form.

Families helping students move-in are asked to print out Stanford-distributed parking passes and attach them to their cars for free parking in residential parking garages. Frosh should print out this pass (valid from Sept. 11 to 14) and sophomores should print out this pass (valid Sept. 15 to 19).

For information regarding packing essentials and provided dorm appliances, view the check list offered by Approaching Stanford.

Once on campus, here are some of your next steps.

Congratulations, you have made it to Stanford’s campus for fall quarter! Upon arrival, all students will be required to take a COVID-19 test supplied by Color Genomics and receive their student IDs and dorm room keys.

Frosh and sophomore family members who will attend Convocation events and enter the dining halls must wear a Guest Wristband indicating that they have completed the Daily Health Attestation form and are in compliance with the Stanford Visitor Policy. Wristbands can be picked up at the Family Welcome Booth in White Plaza.

“The University is working to provide an NSO experience this year that is meaningful, enjoyable and safe for our students, visitors and all members of the campus community,” Miranda wrote. “As the number of people on campus increases, it’s critical that we support the health and well-being of our community by reinforcing the policies and practices that have helped to keep us safe.”