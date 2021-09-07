Stanford reports increase in student COVID-19 cases for 4th consecutive week

By Logan Gaines on September 7, 2021

The University reported 19 new COVID-19 cases among students and 11 for faculty, staff and postdoctoral scholars for the week of Aug. 30, according to its COVID-19 dashboard.

This marks the fourth consecutive week of increased positive cases, up from 10 positive student cases last week. The rise in confirmed cases occurred alongside a weekly increase in COVID-19 testing, 1,841 tests conducted the week of Aug. 9 to 5,602 tests conducted this week. Surveillance testing was reinstated on Aug. 15.

“The majority of cases are from arrival testing and are mild to moderately symptomatic,” the University wrote in the update.

Two weeks ago, resident assistants (RAs) arrived on campus for in-person training, with at least one testing positive since. Hundreds of RAs are on strike indefinitely after the University failed to meet their demands for virtual training options and improved COVID-19 policies.

Stanford also recently announced new COVID-19 guidelines prohibiting indoor student parties and large gatherings until Oct. 8. Small private gatherings in students’ rooms are permitted.

Both Santa Clara County and California have seen a rise in COVID-19 cases, driven largely by the highly contagious Delta variant. The county reported a positivity rate of 2.1 percent last week, compared to the University’s 0.34 percent.

County guidelines mandate masks indoors. The University is also strongly encouraging mask wearing in crowded outdoor settings.