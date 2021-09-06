Overtime heartbreaker as women’s soccer falls to UNC

By Jenna Ruzekowicz 4 hours ago

On Saturday, No. 10 Stanford women’s soccer (3-2-0, 0-0-0 Pac-12) took on the soccer dynasty, No. 2 University of North Carolina (6-0-0). The Cardinal ultimately lost in overtime to the Tar Heels, 2-1.

Regardless of the scoreline, the battle was hard-fought. The Cardinal were first to score on the night with a 12th-minute goal from freshman midfielder and forward Andrea Kitahata. Kitahata has been a stand-out star throughout the beginning of the season, scoring three goals and three assists in just five games. Heading into Pac-12 games, and looking towards the future of the program, Kitahata will be a valuable asset and potential top-scorer. Junior midfielder Maya Doms was credited with the assist.

In the 50th minute, UNC’s sophomore forward Emily Moxley equalized, returning momentum to the Tar Heels. The remainder of the second half was a hard-fought battle between both sides. The Tar Heels racked up a total of 11 shots in the second half, while the Cardinal held on with only three. Redshirt junior Katie Meyer had three saves in the second half alone to keep her team in the game.

The second half of regulation time ended in a 1-1 draw, sending the match to overtime. In the 97th minute, UNC’s junior defender Tori Hansen put her team ahead, ultimately giving the Heels the victory.

Despite two losses on their trip east, both games remained narrow, giving confidence to the Cardinal as they head back to the Farm.

Three non-conference games remain on the Cardinal’s schedule before they test their luck against Pac-12 foes. University of San Francisco will be the next contender, with game time set for 7 p.m. PT on Thursday. The next six of Stanford’s matchups — including Thursday’s action — will be played on the Farm.