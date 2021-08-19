Three convenient and delicious vegan rice recipes to make in your dorm kitchen

By Baran Daliri 2 hours ago

With fall approaching, you may be looking for some easy recipes to whip up in your dorm room when you’re craving homemade food. Rice dishes are the perfect solution to your cravings. Whether you grew up eating rice or it is unknown territory, these quick meals will be savory and nutritious.

Rice is really easy to cook, and is a fulfilling and delicious food source you can easily prepare in your dorm kitchen. Rich in carbohydrates, vitamins, minerals and nutrients such as vitamin B, it helps to keep you energized and preserve energy for your daily activities.

All recipes below recommend that you cook white basmati rice in a pot: simply cook the rice in one and a half cups of water with some olive oil and a teaspoon of salt. You can use a rice cooker, or you can buy cooked, microwavable or “ready-to-heat” rice packs for convenience. These dishes can all be made with simple ingredients that you can find at your local supermarket.

Green beans with rice

This dish is delicious, combining the slight sweetness of tomato paste with the delicate flavor of rice and green beans. Cinnamon is an essential component to making this dish the best it can be, but you may skip it or substitute it with other spices such as paprika, cumin or chili powder if you don’t like the flavor of cinnamon or don’t have it lying around in your pantry.

Ingredients:

14 ounces green beans, chopped into medium-sized pieces; or a can of cut green beans Olive oil 2 tablespoons tomato paste 1 cup uncooked white basmati rice 3/4 teaspoon ground cinnamon (optional) 1 teaspoon salt

Start by cooking the green beans in olive oil until they slightly soften, which takes about eight to 10 minutes. You can also microwave the green beans with olive oil in a microwave-safe bowl for about four to six minutes until they are slightly tender. Add the tomato paste into the green beans and carefully mix.

Prepare the rice until all of the water is absorbed, which should take no more than 30 minutes, then combine the marinated green beans with the rice. Now add cinnamon into your dish. The meal is ready; give it a try!

Curried Rice

This easy recipe combines basmati rice with curry, adding a delicious punch of flavor. The curry comes with a unique and slightly spicy flavor that is subtle and sweet when combined with peas.

Ingredients:

1 cup uncooked white basmati rice Olive oil 3 teaspoons curry powder 2 cups sweet peas 1 teaspoon salt

Heat the rice until the water has been absorbed, which should take roughly 30 minutes. Meanwhile, cook the peas for about three to five minutes until slightly softened; alternatively, cook the peas in the microwave for roughly three to five minutes. Make sure not to overcook the peas because they will become overly soft and mushy. Once the rice is cooked, add the curry powder and peas to create your delicious dish.

Dill Rice

This recipe transforms a plain plate of rice into a more fulfilling meal. With the use of dried dill and rice, you can cook a delicious dish that not only fills you but is also convenient and nutritious.

Needed ingredients:

1 cup uncooked white basmati rice Olive oil 1/2 cup dried dill 1 teaspoon salt

Prepare the rice with olive oil, water, and salt until the water is almost absorbed, then add the dried dill, mixing it with the rice. Leave the rice to absorb the rest of the water, which should take just a few more minutes. You can now enjoy this meal in the comfort of your dorm.

These rice recipes are fast, easy, not attention-demanding, but are delicious and nutritious nonetheless. They are versatile dishes that you can enjoy with any added ingredients or spices you would like!