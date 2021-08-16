Stanford to hold Class of 2020’s Commencement Ceremony on June 11, 2022

By Tom Quach on August 16, 2021

Stanford will hold an in-person Commencement Ceremony for Class of 2020 graduates on June 11, 2022, according to an email sent to graduates from Stanford President Marc Tessier-Lavigne.

The news comes as Stanford prepares to welcome students back to campus in the fall for in-person classes and operate under pre-pandemic procedures. The ceremony will be held two years after the Class of 2020 experienced an entirely virtual graduation due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The “traditional” ceremony will take place in Stanford Stadium, allowing for the family and friends of graduates to attend, according to Tessier-Lavigne. He added that during the Class of 2020’s Commencement Weekend, which will span from June 10 to 12, the stadium ceremony, Baccalaureate and Senior Dinner on the Quad will be focused on 2020 graduates.

Events held for 2020 graduates will be separate from the Class of 2022 Commencement Ceremony — which will take place on June 12 — and other graduation events being held for the new graduating class, Tessier-Lavigne wrote.

The University will also host gatherings for graduates to visit various departments, schools and programs that have helped shape their undergraduate years, according to the email. Several will be conducted jointly with both the Class of 2020 and 2022.

The University is still working out other aspects of Commencement Weekend — including lodging options, featured speakers and financial aid options, Tessier-Lavigne added. However, he assured graduates that the event will have “all the elements that make Commencement Weekend on The Farm special.” Additional updates will be sent to the Class of 2020 and their families via email and on a dedicated Commencement 2020 website.

Tessier-Lavigne encouraged students who are planning on attending to fill out an interest form to select which gatherings they hope to participate in.

“Nothing can fully make up for the disruptions caused by the pandemic, but we’re excited to host a memorable, meaningful weekend for you and your classmates,” he wrote. “We are honored to have the chance to recognize your achievements once again, this time in person!”