Kate Schafer embarks on ‘new adventure’ teaching biology and environmental science

By Alice Feng 36 minutes ago

With an animated grin splitting across her face, Kate Schafer ’92 shows me a bright blue notebook that she started to fill in last year with journal entries and thoroughly annotated hand drawings depicting her examinations of nature. An entry she is particularly excited about documents the changing height of the tide — the result of hours of careful observation.

Schafer’s hobby of nature journaling started during the early days of the pandemic last year as a way to take time away from her computer.

“It has transformed my experience of places and what I see,” Schafer said about nature journaling, enabling her to appreciate nature in a new way.

“It has transformed my experience of places and what I see,” Dr. Schafer said about nature journaling, which has enabled her to appreciate nature in a new way. (Photo: Courtesy of Kate Schafer)

Starting nature journaling is not the only result of Schafer’s reflection on her passion for environmental science during the pandemic period. This coming school year, she will begin a new teaching job at the Sequoyah School in Pasadena, Calif., which specializes in interdisciplinary, project-based teaching with a focus on environment protection.

While she described the job change as “exciting” and “a new adventure,” the milestone moments that shaped Schafer’s career began in Woods Hole, Mass., where she took a marine biology class — fittingly, Schafer returned to the same town to conduct our interview.

Between snorkeling sessions and studying the organisms that inhabited the Woods Hole waters, Schafer discovered the mysterious world of marine biology.

“I always loved the ocean,” Schafer said. “But I never really thought about what was actually in the water, so that really prompted my interest and excitement about knowing more about the ocean ecosystems.” Led by her interest and excitement, Schafer was attracted to Stanford’s Hopkins Marine Station, which allows undergraduates to take advanced marine biology courses.

Schafer’s second moment of discovery occurred in Jamaica, where she helped set up a marine protected area after graduating from Stanford. Jumping into the coral reefs of the warm, clear Jamaican waters, she was struck by their beauty but also sought to learn and research more about the reefs.

This experience coupled with witnessing the dramatic “before and after” comparison of coral reef bleaching in Belize inspired her to research coral reef ecology for her doctoral dissertation.

After receiving her Ph.D. at the University of California, Berkeley, Schafer pursued several jobs, including teaching on a boat in San Francisco Bay. Through the process, she discovered her love for teaching — her “third moment.”

“[I] really missed the long term relationships that you develop with students,” she said. “I really missed getting to know people in a more substantial way.” Apart from her love for teaching, Schafer offered up the energy of high schoolers as another reason she became a high school teacher.

The opportunity to realize her love for education and science was a teaching offer from The Harker High School in San Jose. During her 15 years there, she taught and developed several courses including biology, marine biology, AP Environmental Science and a research class. As a part of a summer ecology course offered by Harker, Schafer traveled with her students to southeastern Alaska.

“There’s things [there] that are reminiscent of Northern California but in a bigger, more profound way.” Schafer said. “I feel this tug and this need to be there.”

After having called Northern California her home since her time at Stanford, Schafer said she is ready to embark on a new adventure in SoCal.

With the California wildfires reddening the entire Bay Area’s sky in 2020, the urgency of the climate crisis prompted Schafer to reflect on what’s most important to her right now and how she can make the biggest impact. The result: The start of a new teaching position at Sequoyah School in Pasadena, Calif.

Students at Sequoyah School, a kindergarten through 12th grade day-school, embark on multiple camping and backpacking trips each year. Locations range from the Grand Canyon to Costa Rica to the Colorado River. These interactive, hands-on learning opportunities spoke to Schafer.

People are more “connected to nature and more inclined to … improve conditions in the world if they have those experiences,” she said.

Apart from off-campus trips, Sequoyah School also hosts a Social Innovation program, in which students pursue in-depth research and social projects to support one of the UN’s 17 Sustainable Development Goals. Sequoyah School also offers five- and 10-week interdisciplinary electives that allow students to explore environmental protection through the lens of science, English, history or another department.

These interdisciplinary electives, Schafer said, remind her of Stanford’s programs.

“One of the amazing things that Stanford has done is create these interdisciplinary programs that really draw on expertise from a lot of different departments.” Schafer said. “Getting to have those experiences in college where people with different backgrounds are coming together sets students up for success when they go out into the real world.”