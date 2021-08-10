Surf alert: Where to catch waves near campus

By Kate Tipton 5 hours ago

As I peered over the rails of my friend’s sailboat into the bright blue water between Capitola and Carmel, a long shadow moved ever so slightly underneath the ship. Our captain, a smile extending from ear to ear, excitedly explained that a great white shark was below us. We rushed to starboard and its fin breached the water.

When we returned to the marina, our friend said the plan for the following day was surfing. Surfing? No way I was going to surf in the same spot I’d seen a shark lurking beneath the surface. But our friend, an avid surfer and sailor, assured us that he knew several safe surf beaches.

Although we do need to be aware of increased shark sightings and attacks along the California coast, here are three surf spots considered safe within an hour of the Stanford campus — both for avid surfers and for beginners.

Pacifica: Linda Mar and Rockaway Beach

A consistent beach for waves is the popular Linda Mar Beach located in Pacifica, just south of San Francisco and around a 40-minute drive from campus. Located inside a large cove, it is protected from larger rogue waves but offers enough action for intermediate and advanced surfers.

About five minutes north is Rockaway Beach, which is typically less crowded. If the waves aren’t big enough at Linda Mar, chances are the waves at Rockaway will fulfill your surfing needs. Slightly less protected, there is a higher chance of larger swells being able to reach this spot.

Not only do these beaches offer amazing areas to surf, but they are also steps away from restaurants to grab food easily. For those who want to stay in the water all day, there is a Taco Bell right on the beach at Linda Mar. About a 10-minute walk away, there are even more shops including Panda Express, Beach Boba and Safeway. Although Rockaway has fewer food options, it has a sit-down restaurant right on the water, overlooking the surf. On the pricier side, it’d be smart to make a reservation for the restaurant Moonraker, keeping in mind this will definitely be a longer break away from the waves than a quick fix from Taco Bell. The Moonraker’s cuisine is surf-and-turf, though it’s slightly more surf-heavy.



Two surfers at Linda Mar/Rockaway Beach. (Photo: KATE TIPTON)

Santa Cruz: Pleasure Point

Pleasure Point is a sight for sore eyes with its beautiful, baby blue waters and a quaint sandy beach along the shore. Some days during the summer, the weather and water are warm enough to wear simply a bathing suit or sometimes just a wetsuit top. For most of the time, though, wearing a full wetsuit is key. Warmer waters in the summertime offer a more pleasurable beach experience, but there are typically larger waves in the winter. While there aren’t many storms in California, during the occasional winter swell, waves can reach 10-15 feet for the advanced risk-takers.

Several visitors on a cliff and in the water at Pleasure Point. (Photo: KATE TIPTON)

As you are viewing the beauty of the beach, you may be confused by the single home upon the cliff. This was the home of Jack O’Neill, the renowned businessman who popularized neoprene wetsuits and produced them through the O’Neill brand.

Beach houses at Pleasure Point. (Photo: KATE TIPTON)

Pleasure Point holds a special place in my heart, being the beach where I learned how to surf for the first time, as well as the place where I met my closest friends. Although it isn’t protected by a cove, it is surrounded by a kelp forest that deters sharks and offers a comfy cushion for beginners. On a beautiful sunny day, an otter may make an appearance at the top of the water near your surfboard. Pleasure’s skill level ranges from beginner to advanced, but there will usually be more beginner and intermediate surfers at the beach.

This beach is very well-known and there are often families lining the beach watching the surfers paddle for a wave. Although often crowded, the beach spans such a large area that there will still be plenty of chances to catch a wave. Once the day is over, there are plenty of places to get a bite to eat, but the most convenient would be The Point Market, right up the stairs from the beach and about a minute’s walk north.

San Francisco: Ocean Beach



Views from Ocean Beach. (Photo: SOFIA SCEKIC)

The last beach on my list is about a 33-minute drive from Stanford. Right on the coast of San Francisco, Ocean Beach offers a great location for a short surf day or an extended day trip to the city. This beach’s past is one to remember; in addition to being the birthplace of Jack O’Neill’s phrase “Surf Shop,” it also hosts the annual Corgi Con in which people show off their furry pets to hundreds of corgi enthusiasts.

Although a special beach, surfing should not be attempted here (nor at any beach) by beginners without a guide. San Francisco is often foggy and it can be challenging to see when surfing this beach. During double to triple overhead, only advanced surfers should be surfing — and even they should wear helmets, advised Surfer Today.

Ocean Beach is close to multiple coffee shops — including Trouble Coffee and Andytown Coffee Roasters, some of the best cafes in the area — and restaurants sprinkled throughout the residential neighborhood across the road. The wide-ranging food options include Mexican cuisine at Sunset Cantina and seafood for the sea-goer at Hook Fish Co.

Average wave heights can vary dramatically from day to day. Although I deemed some of the beaches in this article safe for beginners, the ocean is never on a schedule and there can be larger swells any day. In order to find out if the beach you decide to go to is safe for your skill level, I highly recommend downloading the app “Surfline,” which will inform you about the swells at each beach. For beginners, it is highly important to go surfing with either a guide or an advanced surfer. As well as being aware of the fluctuating swells, it’s important to be mindful of sharks. They are lovely creatures, but they do sometimes mistake people for seals.