Public safety board calls for Stanford to ‘reimagine’ campus policing

The Community Board on Public Safety issued recommendations on Wednesday calling for the “reimagining” of public safety at Stanford by reducing the presence of armed officers on campus and removing armed officers from responding to most mental health crises.

The recommendations come amid a nationwide debate over the role of policing, and as members of student activist group Abolish Stanford have called on the University to end policing on campus. Stanford officials will now deliberate whether to adopt the recommendations of the board, which are more in line with the stance of activists than the University’s current approach.

In its first annual progress report, the board presents data calling attention to how people of color on campus are disproportionately targeted by the police, though the University caveated that the numbers may be skewed by the disparity between the demographics of people on campus at any given time and the demographics of Stanford affiliates.

According to the report, vehicle operators of Latino origin constituted a significantly higher proportion of arrests and citations than their proportion of students, faculty and staff. In addition, Black vehicle operators were stopped at twice the rate of their representation in the community, while field interviews of Black people were disproportionately higher than other racial groups.

Empaneled to combat anti-Black racism a week after the murder of George Floyd, the board has engaged student groups as well as faculty and staff members to understand the traditional nature of public safety on campus and concerns about campus policing.

The board has “invested tremendous effort in hearing from the community and developing strategies for meaningfully supporting the safety of our community,” University President Marc Tessier-Lavigne wrote in a Wednesday email to the community. The president and other senior administrators will review the recommendations and respond with implementation steps.



The report contains eight recommendations and principles for responding to feedback collected during the review process. The most significant recommendation calls for a reduction in armed policing, particularly in student-centered areas of campus.



“Armed policing should be used to the lowest extent appropriate for the circumstance,” said Claude Steele, the board’s co-chair, a professor emeritus of psychology and the former provost of the University of California, Berkeley and Columbia University. “The idea here is to reduce our approach to policing that involves carrying guns.”



An emergency response unit equipped with lethal weapons would respond to compelling emergencies while most other patrol functions would be managed by non-sworn, unarmed officers. Steele, describing the campus layout as “complicated and varied,” said that dividing campus into zones could accommodate different preferences among the campus population for the presence of armed officers.



Another recommendation is that mental health crises should generally be handled by mental health professionals, not armed officers. The University would need to hire employees to manage a new mental health crisis response unit available at any time.



The report also calls on Stanford to establish a differential response model that would triage law enforcement and mental health professional response; standardize requirements for security services on campus; mandate anti-bias and de-escalation training; implement a feedback system for public safety officers and request the University consider the potential for community members to take over some responsibilities of the Department of Public Safety (DPS).



Steele and Dunkley credited DPS with supporting the board’s efforts, providing it with three years of data on field interviews, daily activity reports, arrests and citations.



While the data did illuminate racial disparities in how police detain, arrest and cite individuals on campus relative to the campus population, Steele cautioned that the data is “subject to many alternative explanations,” in part because the Stanford affiliate population is not representative of the population on campus the police interact with on a daily basis.



Though the police disproportionately targeted people of color on campus, Steele explained that some of these interactions are sparked by community members’ calls to public safety.



“It turns out that half of those are initiated not by DPS officers but by community members,” Steele said.

Tessier-Lavigne in his message wrote that “we may need to look at ourselves, as a community, and the reasons we call for police response.”



Patrick Dunkley, the board’s co-chair and vice provost for institutional equity, access and community, said that he is encouraged by the response of senior administrators to the report. “I feel comfortable that we will move forward with these principles,” he said.



The next step for the board, the co-chairs said, is to engage with police reform consultants to begin to implement the recommendations, which will occur throughout most of next year “before we start to see changes on the ground,” Steele said.



This story is breaking and will be updated.