Stanford women’s soccer releases 2021 season schedule

By Jenna Ruzekowicz an hour ago

Stanford women’s soccer released its fall 2021 schedule on Tuesday, which features 19 matches. The Cardinal will begin their season on Aug. 19 against Cal Poly. Stanford is 7-0 in previous meetings, and fans can expect another win to start off the season.

Following this match, Stanford will have two home games before traveling East to take on Duke. The Duke matchup is an unlikely occurrence, and will hopefully be an exciting showing for fans on the opposite coast. The team will then return West to resume its regular-season games.

Fans can look forward games to against reigning NCAA champions Santa Clara. After shocking the nation and upsetting Florida State, Santa Clara won the NCAA championship on penalty kicks. Stanford is 13-8-2 against the Bay Area team — this coming season the Cardinal should yield an exciting matchup. The game will commence on Sept. 19, soon after upperclassmen flood back onto campus. The weekend marks the first time the entire undergraduate student body is expected back on the Farm in 18 months.

The middle of the season will consist of hard battles against Oregon State, Washington, Colorado and more. Stanford will aim to improve its record from last season by squeaking out wins against teams it picked up unexpected losses against during the previous season.

The end of the season will arguably be the toughest, with matches against reigning Pac-12 champions UCLA, USC and rival Cal.

In its most recent matchup, Stanford fell 1-2 to UCLA, its first loss against UCLA since 2014. On Oct. 31, Stanford will take on USC, a team it tied 0-0 the previous season.

To close out the season, Stanford will face Cal. Last season, Stanford defeated the Golden Bears 1-0 in an overtime stunner. Fans can hope for a similar result when Cal travels to Cagan Stadium on Nov 6.