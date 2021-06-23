Three former Cardinal named to USWNT Olympic roster, two more travel as alternates

By Jenna Ruzekowicz on June 23, 2021

US Soccer announced on Wednesday Vlatko Andonovski’s choices for the USWNT Olympic roster. Making the 18-player roster are three former Cardinal — Tierna Davidson ‘19, Kelley O’Hara ‘10 and Christen Press ‘11. Two more former Cardinal, Catarina Macario ‘21 and Jane Campbell ‘17, were called in as alternates and will travel with the team to Tokyo.

The squad that will represent the United States in Japan consists of the following lineup:

Goalkeepers: AD Franch and Alyssa Naeher

Defenders: Abby Dahlkemper, Tierna Davidson, Crystal Dunn, Kelley O’Hara, Becky Sauerbrunn and Emily Sonnett

Midfielders: Julie Ertz, Lindsay Horan, Rose Lavelle, Kristie Mewis and Sam Mewis

Forwards: Tobin Heath, Carli Lloyd, Alex Morgan, Christen Press and Megan Rapinoe

Alternates: Jane Campbell, Casey Krueger, Catarina Macario and Lynn Williams

The roster came with few surprises as many anticipated low turnover from the 2019 World Cup team. Seventeen of the 18 players traveled to France two summers ago to win the World Cup. The single exception to the pattern is midfielder Kristie Mewis, who will be playing in her first major tournament since making a return to the team. Mewis seems to have just beaten out Macario for a spot in the 18, leaving Macario as an alternate.

Davidson, O’Hara and Press were all essentially given going into the roster decision, with Davidson being the go-to center back replacement and both Press and O’Hara being long time veterans. Press and O’Hara will most likely start every game and put in significant minutes for the team this summer. Davidson will likely serve as a substitute for Sauerbrunn and Dahlkemper as they attempt to manage minutes on the back line.

The USWNT will play their first game against Sweden in just under a month on Wednesday, July 21. Before the team departs for Tokyo, they will play Mexico twice on July 1 and again on July 5.

