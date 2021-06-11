Stanford to roll back mask requirements, gathering restrictions

By Sam Catania on June 11, 2021

Stanford will not require fully vaccinated students to wear masks in indoor or outdoor residential areas after June 26, the University announced today.

Masks will continue to be required indoors in most other buildings, including dining halls and academic, research and administrative buildings. They currently are not — and will continue not to be — required outdoors for fully vaccinated students and employees, except in situations where physical distancing is difficult to maintain.



The news comes just days after Stanford announced that many COVID-19 restrictions on campus would end on June 16, including the elimination of Campus Zones and the Campus Compact. In the broader Bay Area, cases continue to decline as vaccination rates rise. The state will almost fully reopen on June 15.



In other developments, the University also eliminated density requirements for administrative, academic and research facilities.



Additionally, an Environmental Health & Safety review of University-sponsored events with fewer than 500 participants will no longer be required after June 15, though events of any size must comply with public health guidance.



“We are working toward a fall quarter that is as close to normal as possible,” the announcement read.



Other changes include:

