Stanford is ending restrictions on campus access next week: Here’s what’s changing

By Emma Talley on June 9, 2021

Stanford will open up access to campus outdoor spaces on Wednesday, June 16, ending its campus zones program that has been in place for over 10 months.

And until then, some campus visitors will also not need to worry about the zoning: Guests visiting campus for Commencement on Saturday and Sunday with credentials will be allowed to access the restricted zones before Tuesday. Additionally, people helping students move out of dorms may enter restricted areas during move-out appointments.

Though restrictions to outdoor spaces will be relaxed, access to buildings and other facilities will still be carefully controlled. The precautions are necessary as more faculty, staff, postdocs and students return to campus in-person, the announcement said. The proposed date will closely follow the state lifting almost all pandemic restrictions on June 15.

“It is encouraging that public health conditions have improved sufficiently that we can now welcome more people back to our campuses, and we look forward to a continued increase in on-campus activities,” wrote University President Marc Tessier-Lavigne in a release.

Stanford first implemented the zoning system at the start of the academic year, splitting campus into five segments.

(Photo: Stanford Land, Buildings and Real Estate)

Community zones remained open to the public, while the Campus Arts Zone and the Athletics Zone reopened in mid-April.

The Academic Campus Zone and Campus Zones are now reopening, as well as the Campus Zone on Stanford’s Redwood City campus.

Other changes include: