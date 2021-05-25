Police blotter: Bike theft, burglary

This report covers a selection of incidents from May 18 to May 22 as recorded in the Stanford University Department of Public Safety (SUDPS) bulletin. Learn more about the Clery Act and how The Daily approaches reporting on crime and safety here.
Tuesday, May 18
- Between 12 and 3 p.m., a bike was stolen from Lathrop Gate House.
- Between 8:40 and 9 p.m., a bike was stolen from East House.
Wednesday, May 19
- Between 5 p.m. on May 14 and 8 a.m., a burglary occurred at Via Ortega Garage.
Saturday, May 22
- Between 6 p.m. on May 21 and 5 a.m., a bike was stolen from Building 41 of Escondido Village.
- Between 5 and 5:20 p.m., shoplifting occurred at Stanford Law School.