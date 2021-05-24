Stanford reports 0 new COVID cases for second week in a row

By Owen Veit an hour ago

The University reported no new COVID-19 cases among students, faculty, staff and postdoctoral scholars for the week of May 17, according to the University’s COVID Dashboard.

This weeks marks the second in a row the University has logged no new COVID-19 cases among students on campus. Since last week’s report, two positive cases were added to the “total confirmed positive cases” for faculty, staff and postdocs.

The University recently announced that face coverings for fully vaccinated individuals will no longer be required outdoors, except when attending crowded outdoors events.

Cases in Santa Clara County have continued to decrease over the past few weeks. The county recently moved into the yellow tier, getting rid of local capacity limits and restrictions on many businesses. Capacity limitations described in the state’s Blueprint for a Safer Economy still apply. The state will reopen fully on June 15, leaving only some limitations on very large indoor and outdoor events.