Police Blotter: Bike theft, grand theft

This report covers a selection of incidents from May 12 to May 18 as recorded in the Stanford University Department of Public Safety (SUDPS) bulletin. Learn more about the Clery Act and how The Daily approaches reporting on crime and safety here.
Wednesday, May 12
- Between 4:30 p.m. on May 11 and 7:30 p.m., a vehicle was tampered with at Mirrielees Highrise.
- At 2 p.m., a person with a warrant was arrested for a misdemeanor at Arrillaga Recreation Center.
Thursday, May 13
- Between 2:30 p.m. on May 12 and 8:50 a.m., vandalism occurred at Old Union.
- At 1:40 p.m., a hit and run occurred at the Auxiliary Library.
Friday, May 14
- Between 7:15 and 7:50 a.m., a bike was stolen from Lantana.
Monday, May 17
- Between 3:15 p.m. on May 14 and 9:47 a.m., grand theft occurred at Munger Graduate Residences Building 1.