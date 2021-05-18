We need your help: All banner donations made today will support The Daily's new staff financial aid program.
Learn more and donate.

Donate
Crime & Safety

Police Blotter: Bike theft, grand theft

By

This report covers a selection of incidents from May 12 to May 18 as recorded in the Stanford University Department of Public Safety (SUDPS) bulletin. Learn more about the Clery Act and how The Daily approaches reporting on crime and safety here.

Wednesday, May 12 

  • Between 4:30 p.m. on May 11 and 7:30 p.m., a vehicle was tampered with at Mirrielees Highrise.
  • At 2 p.m., a person with a warrant was arrested for a misdemeanor at Arrillaga Recreation Center.

Thursday, May 13 

  • Between 2:30 p.m. on May 12 and 8:50 a.m., vandalism occurred at Old Union.
  • At 1:40 p.m., a hit and run occurred at the Auxiliary Library. 

Friday, May 14 

  • Between 7:15 and 7:50 a.m., a bike was stolen from Lantana.

Monday, May 17 

  • Between 3:15 p.m. on May 14 and 9:47 a.m., grand theft occurred at Munger Graduate Residences Building 1.

While you're here...

We're a student-run organization committed to providing hands-on experience in journalism, digital media and business for the next generation of reporters. Your support makes a difference in helping give staff members from all backgrounds the opportunity to develop important professional skills and conduct meaningful reporting. All contributions are tax-deductible.

Donate

Get Our EmailsGet Our Emails

Michael Espinosa '22 is majoring in international relations. He's the head of The Daily's social media team, and editor for the University beat and also occasionally writes for sports, arts, and The Grind. He's the biggest Taylor Swift fan at Stanford and the proudest New Yorker you will ever meet. Contact him at mespinosa 'at' stanforddaily.com.