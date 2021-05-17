Stanford reports 0 new COVID cases for first time in spring quarter

By Owen Veit on May 17, 2021

The University reported zero new COVID-19 cases among students and zero among faculty, staff and postdoctoral scholars for the week of May 10, according to the University’s COVID Dashboard. The last time the University reported zero new cases for students was at the end of winter quarter, and the last time there were no new cases campus-wide was in October.

The University recently relaxed testing requirements for graduate students, faculty, staff and postdocs. Following this change in policy, approximately 4,000 fewer tests were conducted this week. Since last week’s report, one positive case was added to the “total confirmed positive cases” for faculty, staff and postdocs.

Last week, an ASSU survey found that 71% of students on-campus were fully vaccinated. According to the survey, almost all Stanford undergrads will be vaccinated ahead of summer quarter.

While the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recently issued new guidance announcing that masks and social distancing are no longer necessary for vaccinated people in certain situations, the University is not making any changes to health protocols at this time. University spokesperson E.J. Miranda added that updates to the campus community will be announced as changes are made to Stanford’s protocols.

Stanford also recently provided updates and further clarification on their policy that all faculty, staff and postdoctoral scholars coming to campus this fall must be fully vaccinated for COVID-19. The University also announced a deadline for students to submit proof of vaccination and stated that they will work to help students arriving this fall obtain a vaccination if they are unable to at home. The University has provided a list of resources with information about eligibility and where to find vaccines.

Cases in Santa Clara County have also decreased over the past few weeks. The county is currently in the orange tier, which allows some indoor restaurants, gyms and movie theaters to operate at limited capacity. Every Californian age 12 and older is now eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.