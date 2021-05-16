Week 8 Arts Events

By Arts and Life Editors on May 16, 2021

In the virtual school space, it’s hard to find out about all the interesting events going on. From writer’s workshops to readings, the Arts & Life editors have collected information about some of this week’s upcoming arts-related events. All times are in PT.

Writer’s Studio: Identity Writing: Excavating Your Narrative with Rose Whitmore

Date: Monday, May 17 — 6:00 to 7:30 p.m.

Zoom link here

Event Description: “You are the expert on your own life, but what is your story? Often, it’s more than just yours alone. It can be a part of a collective: your generation, your team, your tribe. In this class, we’ll examine remarkable voices that speak for both the singular and the collective with true authority and dive into narratives that pack emotional heat. Along the way we’ll examine our own anthems, memories, and histories through exploratory writing prompts. We’ll deconstruct point of view through exercises meant to catapult moving, energetic writing into a powerful and personal essay. Don’t think you have a story to tell? Come anyway and surprise yourself.”

Poet’s House: Prose Poems with Keith Ekiss

Date: Tuesday, May 18 — 6:00 to 7:00 p.m.

Zoom link here; Password: 578146

Event Description: “Please join Jones Lecturer Keith Ekiss for POET’S HOUSE, a writing studio for beginning and experienced poets. Meet fellow writers in a supportive environment. Come with nothing, leave with the start of a new poem. In this session, we’ll talk about how poems begin. In particular, we’ll find inspiration from poems that borrow their first lines from other poems or sources.”

Stegner Fellow Reading with Paul Tran and Georgina Beaty

Date: Thursday, May 20 — 4:00 to 5:00 p.m.

Zoom link TBD

Event Description: “Reading with Stegner Fellows in Poetry and Fiction, Paul Tran and Georgina Beaty.”

Conversation with filmmakers and co-author: HBO Documentary “TINA” and “Happiness Becomes You”

Date: Thursday, May 20 — 7:00 to 8:30 p.m.

Registration here

Event Description: “As a recording artist, Tina Turner’s career spans sixty years, and most recently includes a series of interfaith albums called Beyond. For nearly fifty of those years, Turner has practiced SGI Nichiren Buddhism. In 2020, she released Happiness Becomes You: A Guide to Changing Your Life for Good (Atria), co-authored with Taro Gold and Regula Curti. This memoir details the role of Buddhism in her life and career. Her religious practice was also captured in the 2021 HBO Films Documentary TINA, which uses never-before-seen footage, audio tapes, personal photos, and new interviews, including with Tina Turner herself, to tell her story of triumph over adversity. Moderator: Ralph H. Craig III, Ph.D. candidate in Religious Studies at Stanford University”

The Quarantine Atlas: Talk by Laura Bliss

Date: Friday, May 21 — 3:00 to 4:30 p.m.

Registration here

Event Description: “Maps mattered during the pandemic—not just data-driven maps that pointed us to spikes in new infections or hospitalizations. In 2020, Bloomberg CityLab asked readers to send in homemade maps of what their worlds look like after coronavirus. The hundreds of maps received were so many windows into the sprawling economic, environmental, and social sea changes that swept the world along with the virus. All together, they are a unique—and deeply personal—document of the pandemic and how it changed our daily lives. But why, and how? Laura’s talk will expand on how these maps served as a powerful medium for making sense of a year of grief, tumult, and extended uncertainty.”

Feminist, Gender, and Sexuality Studies Program 40th Anniversary Celebration

Date: Saturday, May 22 — 1:00 to 4:00 p.m.

Registration here

Event Description: “Hear from an intergenerational panel: Current student, Hana/Connor Yankowitz; Dr. Christine Min Wotipka (Graduate School of Education); Program Alumna, Dr. Kim Warren (History, University of Kansas); Dr. Sylvia Yanagisako (Anthropology). Followed by a keynote address from Founding Co-Director, Dr. Estelle Freedman (History). Concluding with a virtual reception to celebrate the past, present, and future of our program.”

We hope you enjoy attending these events this week! Let us know about any future arts-related events you would like us to include.