Stanford reports 4 new COVID cases

By Owen Veit on May 10, 2021

The University reported four new COVID-19 cases among students and three among faculty, staff and postdoctoral scholars for the week of May 3, according to the University’s COVID Dashboard.

Since last week’s report, four positive cases were added to the “total confirmed positive cases” for faculty, staff and postdocs. University spokesperson E.J. Miranda wrote that the dashboard contains all the available information about these new cases and referred to previous announcements for the fall vaccination plan.

Citing consistently low positivity rates, Stanford recently announced that testing requirements will be relaxed slightly for graduate students, faculty, staff and postdocs. Graduate students will now only be required to test once a week and testing for postdocs and faculty coming to campus will be voluntary. Undergraduates will continue to test twice weekly.

Stanford also recently announced updates and further clarification on their policy that all faculty, staff and postdoctoral scholars coming to campus this fall must be fully vaccinated for COVID-19. Students and faculty will soon have the option to self-report their vaccination status on Health Check. Furthermore, fully vaccinated individuals who have traveled more than 150 miles beyond Santa Clara or San Mateo Counties will no longer be required to receive a negative COVID-19 test or undergo a waiting period before returning to campus.

Stanford will work to help students arriving this fall obtain a vaccination if they are unable to at home, according to an email from Provost Persis Drell. The University has provided a list of resources with information about eligibility and where to find vaccines.

Cases in Santa Clara County have also decreased. The county is currently in the orange tier, which allows some indoor restaurants, gyms and movie theaters to operate at limited capacity. Every Californian age 16 and older is now eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine, and adolescents ages 12-15 will soon be able to receive the Pfizer vaccine as the FDA expanded its emergency use authorization Monday.