Police blotter: Burglary, bike theft

This report covers a selection of incidents from April 27 to May 3 as recorded in the Stanford University Department of Public Safety (SUDPS) bulletin.
Tuesday, April 27
- Between April 16 at 1:19 p.m. and 7:23 a.m., a burglary occurred at Roble Field Garage.
- Between 11 a.m. on April 23 and 1 p.m., vandalism occurred on the 300 block of Roth Way.
- Between 5 p.m. on April 23 and 8 a.m., petty theft occurred at the Traitel Building.
Tuesday, April 29
- At 12:43 p.m., “annoying phone calls” were received at the Stanford Visitor Center.
- Between 8 p.m. on April 28 and 1 p.m., a bike was stolen from Rains Apartments.
Tuesday, April 30
- Between 8:30 a.m. on April 29 and 7:30 a.m., a bike was stolen from Lagunita Court.
- Between 3 p.m. on April 29 and 6:30 a.m., vandalism occurred at 680 Jane Stanford Way.
Tuesday, May 2
- Between 6 p.m. on May 1 and 12 p.m., petty theft occurred at Rains Apartments.
Tuesday, May 3
- At 10:45 p.m., petty theft took place on Campus Drive near Serra Street.