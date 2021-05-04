We need your help: All banner donations made today will support The Daily's new staff financial aid program.
Crime & Safety

Police blotter: Burglary, bike theft

By

This report covers a selection of incidents from April 27 to May 3 as recorded in the Stanford University Department of Public Safety (SUDPS) bulletin.

Tuesday, April 27

  • Between April 16 at 1:19 p.m. and 7:23 a.m., a burglary occurred at Roble Field Garage.
  • Between 11 a.m. on April 23 and 1 p.m., vandalism occurred on the 300 block of Roth Way.
  • Between 5 p.m. on April 23 and 8 a.m., petty theft occurred at the Traitel Building.

Tuesday, April 29

  • At 12:43 p.m., “annoying phone calls” were received at the Stanford Visitor Center.
  • Between 8 p.m. on April 28 and 1 p.m., a bike was stolen from Rains Apartments.

Tuesday, April 30

  • Between 8:30 a.m. on April 29 and 7:30 a.m., a bike was stolen from Lagunita Court.
  • Between 3 p.m. on April 29 and 6:30 a.m., vandalism occurred at 680 Jane Stanford Way.

Tuesday, May 2

  • Between 6 p.m. on May 1 and 12 p.m., petty theft occurred at Rains Apartments.

Tuesday, May 3

  • At 10:45 p.m., petty theft took place on Campus Drive near Serra Street.

