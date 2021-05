By Camryn Pak on May 3, 2021

Results announced Executives Undergraduate Senate Graduate Student Council Class presidents Amendments Annual grants

Members of The Treehouse slate, Jack Scala ’24, Easha Nandyala ’24, Michael Chhay ’24 and Daily reporter Hannah Basali ’24, were elected as 2021-22 sophomore class presidents on Monday.

The Treehouse ran against Cardinal Cool, TreeTops and 24K Magic.

The Tree Huggers were reelected to serve as junior class presidents and ran uncontested. The Stanford LorAXE beat out Work Card Play Carder to return as senior class presidents, earning 220 out of 310 votes.