All annual grants approved by student body

By Esha Dhawan on May 3, 2021

Results announced Executives Undergraduate Senate Graduate Student Council Class presidents Amendments Annual grants

The Associated Students of Stanford University (ASSU) Elections Commission announced that all 105 annual grant applications were approved on Monday.

Each year, annual grants are approved by the ASSU to allocate funds to voluntary student organizations (VSOs) with significant budgets over $6,000. VSOs must obtain approval from the majority of the Stanford student body in order to receive funding.

The First Generation, Low Income Partnership received the largest percentage of approving votes, 93.3%, followed by the Stanford Undergraduate Research Association with 92.7%. Advocating for diversity and inclusion efforts for first generation and/or low income students was one of the primary issue areas this election, following inequities exacerbated by the pandemic and ongoing racial injustice.