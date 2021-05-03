We need your help: All banner donations made today will support The Daily's new staff financial aid program.
All annual grants approved by student body

Annual grants

The Associated Students of Stanford University (ASSU) Elections Commission announced that all 105 annual grant applications were approved on Monday.

Each year, annual grants are approved by the ASSU to allocate funds to voluntary student organizations (VSOs) with significant budgets over $6,000. VSOs must obtain approval from the majority of the Stanford student body in order to receive funding.

The First Generation, Low Income Partnership received the largest percentage of approving votes, 93.3%, followed by the Stanford Undergraduate Research Association with 92.7%. Advocating for diversity and inclusion efforts for first generation and/or low income students was one of the primary issue areas this election, following inequities exacerbated by the pandemic and ongoing racial injustice.

Esha Dhawan '23