The 2021 ASSU elections: A voter’s guide for contested races

By The Daily News Staff on April 28, 2021

After a second virtual campaign season, students will cast their votes for next year’s Associated Students of Stanford University (ASSU) representatives on Thursday and Friday.

On the ballot are 21 candidates for 15 spots on the Undergraduate Senate, 10 candidates for 15 spots on the Graduate Student Council and just one slate for ASSU executive.

Christian Giadolor ’21 M.A. ’22 and Cricket Bidleman ’21 M.A. ’22 will run opposed after Undergraduate Senate Chair Michael Brown’s ’22 running mate dropped out of the race, leading to the slate’s ultimate disqualification.

At the class level, the four slates are vying for the sophomore class president position, while two are competing to be next year’s senior class presidents.

Students will also have the opportunity to vote on a number of constitutional amendments and referendum items, including the The Freshmen Senators Act, which would allow frosh to run for the Undergraduate Senate by adding a fall election cycle.

Voters will receive their ballots via email through an individualized link. Voting opens this Thursday at 12:00 a.m. PT and will close on Friday at 11:59 p.m. PT. Results will be announced Monday, May 3.

Below, The Daily has compiled a guide to the contested undergraduate races: the Undergraduate Senate election, the sophomore class president election and the senior class president election.

Emma Talley, Camryn Pak, Malaysia Atwater, Michael Espinosa, Michaela Guo, Sarina Deb, Esha Dhawan, Georgia Rosenberg, Ujwal Srivastava, Jessica Zhu, Kaushikee Nayudu and Anuka Mohanpuhr contributed reporting to this article.