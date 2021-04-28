Astrology Corner

Humor by Simran Tandon on April 28, 2021

Libra – Shed your skin.

Aries – [REDACTED]

Sagittarius – With great power comes great access to Lady Gaga’s discography.

Pisces – Jet skis are the harbingers of doom.

Scorpio – Avoid fire safety PSAs.

Taurus – Life is an eternal panic.

Leo – Узурпатор.

Capricorn – Beware loose skin.

Gemini – Try to not be offended when someone shows interest in your little thing.

Cancer – 37.

Virgo – Why bee sad when you can bee investing in bee farms?

Aquarius – You can’t do better.

Editor’s Note: This article is purely satirical and fictitious. All attributions in this article are not genuine, and this story should be read in the context of pure entertainment only.