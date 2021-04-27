We need your help: All banner donations made today will support The Daily's new staff financial aid program.
Crime & Safety

Police Blotter: Bike theft, petty theft

By

This report covers a selection of incidents from April 20 to April 26 as recorded in the Stanford University Department of Public Safety (SUDPS) bulletin.

Tuesday, April 20

  • Between 5:55 a.m. and 4:15 p.m., property was stolen from a vehicle in Searsville Parking Lot.
  • Between 12:30 and 5:30 p.m., there was a non-criminal hate violence incident at Cedar Hall.

Wednesday, April 21

  • Between 7 p.m. on April 20 and 9 a.m., petty theft occurred at Arrillaga Family Dining Commons.
  • Between 5:15 and 5:50 p.m., a bike was stolen from Mirrielees Highrise.
  • Between 10 a.m. and 11 p.m., a bike was stolen from Bass Biology Building.

Thursday, April 22

  • Between at 7:00 p.m. on April 21 and 7 a.m., misdemeanor vandalism occurred on the 300 block of Lomita Drive.
  • Between 4 and 8:30 p.m., a bike was stolen from Mitchell Earth Sciences. 

Saturday, April 24

  • Between 2:30 p.m. on April 23 and 5:45 a.m., petty theft took place at Sunken Diamond. 

Monday, April 26

  • At 4:07 p.m., an electronic stalking incident was reported in Building A of Escondido Village Graduate Residences.

