Stanford Health Care opens first-dose vaccination appointments for all Stanford students, employees, their families

By Ujwal Srivastava on April 26, 2021

All unvaccinated Stanford students and employees can sign up for a first-dose vaccine appointment at any Stanford Health Care vaccine site from Tuesday through May 1. They can also bring family members 18 or older to receive their first dose of the vaccine in the same visit.

Individuals will receive the first dose of either the Moderna or Pfizer vaccine and can schedule their second-dose appointment on-site. While there is no copay associated with the vaccine, individuals should bring their insurance card, according to a Monday email from Stanford Health Alerts.

There are currently seven Stanford Health Care vaccination sites, including the Arrillaga Center for Sports and Recreation on campus. Eligible individuals are encouraged to make an appointment through a MyHealth account with Stanford Health Care ahead of time, but walk-ins are also accepted during hours of operation.

All individuals 16 and older became eligible for vaccinations in Santa Clara County on April 13. Stanford Health Care spokesperson Julie Grecius previously told The Daily that appointment availability will be determined by vaccine supply. In Monday’s email, Stanford University Occupational Health Center wrote that, owing to a vaccine surplus, “Stanford Health Care now has many first-dose COVID-19 vaccinations available.”

More information can be found on the Stanford Health Care vaccination website.