We need your help: All banner donations made today will support The Daily's new staff financial aid program.
Learn more and donate.

Donate
Health

Stanford Health Care opens first-dose vaccination appointments for all Stanford students, employees, their families

By

All unvaccinated Stanford students and employees can sign up for a first-dose vaccine appointment at any Stanford Health Care vaccine site from Tuesday through May 1. They can also bring family members 18 or older to receive their first dose of the vaccine in the same visit.

Individuals will receive the first dose of either the Moderna or Pfizer vaccine and can schedule their second-dose appointment on-site. While there is no copay associated with the vaccine, individuals should bring their insurance card, according to a Monday email from Stanford Health Alerts.

There are currently seven Stanford Health Care vaccination sites, including the Arrillaga Center for Sports and Recreation on campus. Eligible individuals are encouraged to make an appointment through a MyHealth account with Stanford Health Care ahead of time, but walk-ins are also accepted during hours of operation.

All individuals 16 and older became eligible for vaccinations in Santa Clara County on April 13. Stanford Health Care spokesperson Julie Grecius previously told The Daily that appointment availability will be determined by vaccine supply. In Monday’s email, Stanford University Occupational Health Center wrote that, owing to a vaccine surplus, “Stanford Health Care now has many first-dose COVID-19 vaccinations available.”

More information can be found on the Stanford Health Care vaccination website.

While you're here...

We're a student-run organization committed to providing hands-on experience in journalism, digital media and business for the next generation of reporters. Your support makes a difference in helping give staff members from all backgrounds the opportunity to develop important professional skills and conduct meaningful reporting. All contributions are tax-deductible.

Donate

Get Our EmailsGet Our Emails

Ujwal Srivastava '23 is from Palo Alto, Calif. He is a Science & Technology Desk Editor interested in the intersection of healthcare and technology. He is majoring in Computer Science on the Biocomputation track. Contact him at usrivastava 'at' stanforddaily.com.