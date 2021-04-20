Stanford announces plans for in-person commencement

By Anuka Mohanpuhr an hour ago

Stanford will hold in-person commencement ceremonies for advanced degree holders on June 12 and for graduating seniors on June 13, President Marc Tessier-Lavigne announced in a Tuesday email.

This news comes after Stanford announced in February that it would hold completely virtual graduation ceremonies for the Class of 2021. After California public health guidelines changed in March, the University then indicated that it was reconsidering hosting an in-person ceremony.

“Improvements in the public health situation and the very recent relaxation of some of the State of California’s public health orders, including guidelines on socially distanced outdoor commencement ceremonies and out-of-state visitors, have now made it possible for us to move forward with plans for a limited in-person gathering this June,” Tessier-Lavigne wrote.

The ceremony will be held outside in Stanford Stadium, and attendees will be required to wear face coverings and practice social distancing. Each student will receive tickets for two guests. These tickets are non-transferrable, and guests will be required to register directly for their tickets prior to attending commencement.

Stanford is requiring that guests and students traveling from outside California be fully vaccinated and that graduating students currently living on campus and guests from California be fully vaccinated or have proof of a negative COVID-19 test.

The ceremony will be live-streamed for individuals who cannot attend in person, and a recording will be posted on Stanford’s YouTube channel. Students will be mailed their diplomas, and graduation ceremonies for specific schools and departments will remain virtual.

Stanford’s reversal follows significant student support for in-person commencement ceremonies. Just Monday, undergraduate senators expressed support for a resolution calling for an optional, in-person graduation. In addition, senior Cami Tussie ’21 started a change.org petition for an in-person ceremony; the petition currently has 455 signatures and cites Stanford’s organization of an April 5 parade celebrating the women’s basketball team’s NCAA victory as evidence for the University’s capacity to host “large outdoor events following public health guidelines.”

Tessier-Lavigne also wrote that the University is working with student leadership to recreate graduation traditions such as “Wacky Walk,” where students dress up in costumes as they enter Stanford Stadium, while maintaining public safety protocols. He also reaffirmed that Stanford will still offer an in-person graduation ceremony for the Class of 2020 at a later date.

“Our community continues to inspire me. While navigating the challenges and pressures over the past year, our graduates have been creative, determined and strong, simultaneously distanced yet together,” Tessier-Lavigne wrote. “I’m very much looking forward to celebrating — in Stanford Stadium — their achievements and marking the first steps of their new journeys!”

