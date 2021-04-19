Stanford reports 5 new COVID cases

By Owen Veit on April 19, 2021

The University reported five new COVID-19 cases among students and zero among faculty, staff and postdoctoral scholars for the week of April 12, according to the University’s COVID Dashboard.

The new numbers mark a clear decrease from last week’s 14 student cases, most of which were in the Graduate School of Business (GSB).

University spokesperson E.J. Miranda said, “We are encouraged by the smaller number of positive cases.” He did not respond to a request for more information about whether this week’s new cases were also in the GSB.

The University recently started allowing students to organize private outdoor gatherings for up to 24 students from three households. Requirements include face coverings, physical distancing and registration via scheduling.stanford.edu.

Cases in Santa Clara County recently have gone down slightly. The county is currently in the orange tier, which allows some indoor restaurants, gyms and movie theaters to operate at limited capacity. Every Californian age 16 and older is now eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine. Although Stanford does not currently have plans to begin vaccinating students, they encourage students to get vaccines where they can find them. Information about eligibility and where to find vaccines can be found here.