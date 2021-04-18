Men’s tennis wins Pac-12 title

By Ells Boone on April 18, 2021

No. 24/15 Stanford men’s tennis (9-4, 6-1 Pac-12) clinched the Pac-12 regular season title on Sunday, sweeping Washington (10-10, 1-6 Pac-12) 7-0 in Seattle. This is the program’s 18th conference championship and its first since 2015.

The team will now turn its attention to the Pac-12 Championships; the first round is set to start on Friday.

The Cardinal took the doubles point thanks to a straight set win on court three from freshman Arthur Fery and junior Alexandre Rotsaert, as well as a 6-3 win at the number one spot from senior Axel Geller and junior Tomas Kopczynski.

In singles play, Rotsaert was the first off the courts for Stanford after his 6-2, 6-3 win on court three. Sophomore Neel Rajesh and freshman Tristan Boyer followed suit with wins of their own on courts six and four, respectively. Geller then won on the top court 6-3, 7-6 (4), fighting through a tough second set tiebreaker.

Senior Timothy Sah — the reigning Pac-12 Player of the Week — was forced into a match tiebreaker after losing his second set, but prevailed in the end 6-3, 6-7 (8), 1-0 (4). The rest of the two teams converged around court two to watch Fery finish out his match against Washington’s Ewen Lumsden. Fery had an easy set one win but dropped his second set, forcing a riveting third set. He ultimately secured the sweep for the Cardinal, winning 6-2, 4-6, 7-5.

The team went 6-1 during conference play to earn another conference crown. The highlight of the regular season was Stanford’s sweep of UCLA and USC after previously losing to both Los Angeles schools in non-conference play.