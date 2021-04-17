Men’s tennis to wrap up regular season with Washington

By Savanna Stewart on April 17, 2021

After a week that featured a cancellation and a 2-4 loss to Oregon, No. 15 (ITA Coaches Poll) Stanford men’s tennis (8-4, 5-1 Pac-12) will close its regular season on Sunday with a match against Washington.

With Friday’s upset loss to the Ducks being Stanford’s first defeat in conference play this season, the Cardinal looks to rebound with a win against the Huskies. Capturing the doubles point will be critical to Stanford’s efforts to regain momentum and, fortunately for the Cardinal, has been a common theme in the team’s matches thus far.

Freshman Arthur Fery has been a dominant force for the Cardinal in his debut year, both in singles and double play. He leads the team in singles wins with nine to his name; senior Timothy Sah ranks second in the category with seven singles wins of his own. Sah enters Sunday’s action as the Pac-12 Player of the Week after providing the clinching points in two conference victories last week over UCLA and USC. The week prior, Fery had been awarded the same honor.

Fery and junior Alexandre Rotsaert pace the team in doubles wins with five. On April 4, Fery defeated No. 15 Gustaf Strom of Santa Clara with no hesitation in a 6-1, 6-0 result.

Sunday will be the first time Stanford has faced the Huskies this season and marks 727 days since the teams’ last meeting on April 21, 2019. Also a road game, the match ended in a 4-1 Cardinal win and helped Stanford secure the No. 3 seed heading into the Pac-12 Championships.

This year, however, there is more to be gained. A victory over the Huskies will clinch the outright Pac-12 Championship for the Cardinal. Stanford is 21-3 historically against Washington. The action gets underway at 12 p.m. PT.