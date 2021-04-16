We need your help: All banner donations made today will support The Daily's new staff financial aid program.
Men's Tennis

Men's tennis loses its first Pac-12 conference match

By

Stanford men’s tennis (8-4, 5-1 Pac-12) lost its first conference match of the season to the University of Oregon (15-5, 2-5 Pac-12) 4-2 on Friday.

The Cardinal gained an early 1-0 lead after winning two of the three doubles matches, constituting one of only five doubles points the Ducks have given up in their 20 matches this season.

The Ducks quickly leveled the score 1-1 after freshman Tristan Boyer lost his singles match 6-2, 6-1 on court three. Freshman Arthur Fery was defeated next 6-2, 3-6, 6-1 on court two, and then senior Timothy Sah followed suit 7-6 (4), 6-3 on court four.

Only sophomore Neel Rajesh secured a singles win for the Cardinal, 7-6 (5), 6-3, before fifth-year William Genesen was defeated 7-5, 6-4 on court 5. The match at the number one spot between #89 senior Axel Geller and Oregon senior Emmanuel Coste was suspended in the second set.

The Cardinal look to finish strong in regular season play as it heads north to face the University of Washington this weekend. The match is set to start this Sunday at 12 p.m. PT.

Alexa Gold '22 is a copy editor and a writer in the sports section. She is a junior from New York City studying communication and political science. Contact her at sports 'at' stanforddaily.com.