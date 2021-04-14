We need your help: All banner donations made today will support The Daily's new staff financial aid program.
Police blotter: Bike theft, burglary, vandalism

This report covers a selection of incidents from April 6 to April 13 as recorded in the Stanford University Department of Public Safety (SUDPS) bulletin. 

Wednesday, April 7

  • Between 1:30 and 4:30 p.m., grand theft of a bike occurred at the Li Ka Shing Center for Learning. 

Thursday, April 8

  • At 2:20 p.m., an invasion of privacy occurred in a bathroom at the Shriram Center for Bioengineering and Chemical Engineering. 
  • At an unknown time between January 17 and April 8, someone received annoying repeat calls at Building 1 of Munger Graduate Residences. 

Friday, April 9

  • At 12:16 a.m., petty theft of a bike occurred at Hoskins Highrise. 
  • Between 4 p.m. on March 28 and 2:37 p.m., a hit and run resulting in property damage occurred at Lot 62 of Wilbur South. 

Sunday, April 11

  • Between 5 p.m. on April 10 and 6:30 a.m., residential burglary occurred at 715 Alvarado Row. 
  • At 8:15 p.m., vandalism resulting in damaged property occurred at the Stanford Department of Public Safety. 

Monday, April 12

  • Between 6 p.m. on April 10 and 10:45 a.m., misdemeanor vandalism occurred at Mirrielees Highrise. 

Tuesday, April 13

  • At 12:15 p.m., someone was found driving without a license at the intersection of Campus Drive and Mayfield Avenue. 
  • Between 8 p.m. on April 12 and 8 a.m., petty theft of a bike occurred at Building A of Escondido Village.

