Police blotter: Bike theft, burglary, vandalism

This report covers a selection of incidents from April 6 to April 13 as recorded in the Stanford University Department of Public Safety (SUDPS) bulletin.
Wednesday, April 7
- Between 1:30 and 4:30 p.m., grand theft of a bike occurred at the Li Ka Shing Center for Learning.
Thursday, April 8
- At 2:20 p.m., an invasion of privacy occurred in a bathroom at the Shriram Center for Bioengineering and Chemical Engineering.
- At an unknown time between January 17 and April 8, someone received annoying repeat calls at Building 1 of Munger Graduate Residences.
Friday, April 9
- At 12:16 a.m., petty theft of a bike occurred at Hoskins Highrise.
- Between 4 p.m. on March 28 and 2:37 p.m., a hit and run resulting in property damage occurred at Lot 62 of Wilbur South.
Sunday, April 11
- Between 5 p.m. on April 10 and 6:30 a.m., residential burglary occurred at 715 Alvarado Row.
- At 8:15 p.m., vandalism resulting in damaged property occurred at the Stanford Department of Public Safety.
Monday, April 12
- Between 6 p.m. on April 10 and 10:45 a.m., misdemeanor vandalism occurred at Mirrielees Highrise.
Tuesday, April 13
- At 12:15 p.m., someone was found driving without a license at the intersection of Campus Drive and Mayfield Avenue.
- Between 8 p.m. on April 12 and 8 a.m., petty theft of a bike occurred at Building A of Escondido Village.