Women’s tennis takes care of Hawai’i

By Michael Espinosa on April 13, 2021

No. 26 Stanford women’s tennis (12-3, 7-2 Pac-12) had no trouble in its 4-0 win over Hawai’i (5-6, 3-3 Big West) at Taube Family Tennis Stadium on Tuesday.



Senior Michaela Gordon sat out the match, but ultimately she was not needed. Fifth-year Emily Arbuthnott replaced Gordon as junior Niluka Madurawe’s doubles partner, and the two won a quick 6-4 doubles set. Arbuthnott also filled the team’s No. 1 spot in the singles lineup — a position normally occupied by Gordon — and was ahead 6-1, 4-3 before her match was abandoned when her teammates clinched the win.



That win was clinched by Madurawe on court three, junior Sara Choy on court two (Choy normally plays on court four) and fifth-year Emma Higuchi on court five. All three Cardinal won in straight sets, despite the challenge posed by playing at a higher spot in the lineup than normal.



The Cardinal now set their sights on the “Big Slam.” The Golden Bears (14-5, 7-2 Pac-12) will come to Taube for the rivalry match on Friday.

