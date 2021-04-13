We need your help: All banner donations made today will support The Daily's new staff financial aid program.
Sports

Women’s tennis takes care of Hawai’i

By

No. 26 Stanford women’s tennis (12-3, 7-2 Pac-12) had no trouble in its 4-0 win over Hawai’i (5-6, 3-3 Big West) at Taube Family Tennis Stadium on Tuesday.

Senior Michaela Gordon sat out the match, but ultimately she was not needed. Fifth-year Emily Arbuthnott replaced Gordon as junior Niluka Madurawe’s doubles partner, and the two won a quick 6-4 doubles set. Arbuthnott also filled the team’s No. 1 spot in the singles lineup — a position normally occupied by Gordon — and was ahead 6-1, 4-3 before her match was abandoned when her teammates clinched the win.

That win was clinched by Madurawe on court three, junior Sara Choy on court two (Choy normally plays on court four) and fifth-year Emma Higuchi on court five. All three Cardinal won in straight sets, despite the challenge posed by playing at a higher spot in the lineup than normal.

The Cardinal now set their sights on the “Big Slam.” The Golden Bears (14-5, 7-2 Pac-12) will come to Taube for the rivalry match on Friday.

Michael Espinosa '22 is majoring in international relations. He's the head of The Daily's social media team, and editor for the University beat and also occasionally writes for sports, arts, and The Grind. He's the biggest Taylor Swift fan at Stanford and the proudest New Yorker you will ever meet. Contact him at mespinosa 'at' stanforddaily.com.